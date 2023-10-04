Aon to Acquire Global Insurance Brokers to Enhance Risk Capital Offering for Clients in India

MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 4 October 2023 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement, subject to regulatory approval, to acquire Global Insurance Brokers enhancing its risk capital capability offering in India.



Founded in 1973, Global Insurance Brokers is a well-respected composite broking firm in India delivering risk management, insurance and reinsurance broking services across 17 offices.



The transaction will expand Aon's existing capabilities across the commercial risk, health and reinsurance markets and will further position Aon as a leading risk advisor in India.



Upon completion, Global Insurance Brokers will transition to Aon's brand and operating model, under the leadership of Jon Pipe, chief executive officer of Aon India Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd., bringing together a combined team of more than 850 colleagues.



Sandeep Malik, executive chairman for Aon's Asia-Pacific region, commented: "The Indian insurance market is developing rapidly, and this acquisition reflects our commitment to the Indian market as well as to helping our clients navigate volatility and make better decisions in a fast-changing environment."



Jon Pipe added: "Our clients are facing increasingly complex risks and evolving regulatory requirements. The combined capabilities of Global Insurance Brokers and Aon will allow us to better serve our clients across India in new geographies and industries."



Prabodh Thakker, founder and chairman of Global Insurance Brokers said: "We are excited about the opportunity to bring together the talent and capability of our two firms. Global Insurance Brokers shares common values with Aon and by joining together we will be better placed to drive innovation, develop talent and deliver enhanced solutions to help companies in India grow and protect their businesses."



Aon and Global Insurance Brokers will continue to operate independently until the transaction is completed, which is expected in the coming months.



Read more about Aon's capabilities in India here.



Hashtag: #Aon



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.



Follow Aon on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.



Disclaimer

The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.



