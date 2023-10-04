19 injured in Taiwan bus accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One person was taken to intensive care and 18 others were treated in the hospital after two buses collided at a tunnel exit in Yilan County, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 4).

A bus heading north was waiting for a red light at 3:19 p.m. on an improved section of the Suhua Highway as the second bus failed to stop in time, the Liberty Times reported. Neither of the two drivers, ages 60 and 51, tested positive for alcohol.

A total of 19 passengers were injured, with a 78-year-old woman put in intensive care and a man in his 70s under observation. At least 15 others were able to leave the hospital before the end of the day, the report said.

The first bus carried more than 30 members of a hiking group on a three-day, two-night tour of Hualien. They were scheduled to spend the night at a hotel in Yilan County before heading home to Taoyuan City.

The more than 30 passengers on the second bus were former pupils of the Longtan Elementary School on their way back to Taoyuan City after a two-day trip to Hualien. Most of the injuries occurred on the second bus, as it braked and passengers were thrown forward against their seats.