Ukraine updates: Russia sentences anti-war journalist

A court in Moscow sentenced Marina Ovsyannikova — a Russian state television employee arrested for protesting live on-screen against the war in Ukraine — to eight and half years in jail in absentia.

She was found guilty of spreading disinformation about Russia's military.

In her protest during a live news broadcast on Monday evening, Ovsyannikova last year held a poster up during a live broadcast saying, among other things, "Stop the war, don't believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here."

She and her daughter have fled the country.

Here are the main headlines about Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 4:

IFRC wants Belarus Red Cross chief who admitted illegally taking Ukrainian children, sacked

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) wants the head of the Belarus Red Cross dismissed after he said the organization was actively involved in bringing Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied areas to Belarus.

It has given the Belarus Red Cross until the end of November to dismiss Dzmitry Shautsou.

An internal IFRC probe found Shautsou misused the organization's emblem and breached the IFRC integrity policy.

They determined that a different organization relocated children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, and the Belarus Red Cross only assisted within Belarus. It did not name the other organization.

The IFRC said it will suspend the Belarus Red Cross from the global organization if Shautsou is not suspended.

It will also recommend all affiliates halt new partnerships and funding for the Belarus branch.

In July, a report aired on Belarus state TV showed Shautsou visiting the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region.

At the time, he said the organization was actively bringing Ukrainian children to Belarus for "health improvement" purposes.

"The Belarus Red Cross has taken – and is taking, and will be taking – an active part in it," Shautsou said.

It sparked global outrage, including from Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who urged the international criminal court "to issue an arrest warrant" for Shautsou, saying that he "has publicly confessed to the crime of unlawful deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine."

Russia says it destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia's defense ministry said it has destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk overnight.

It said its planes also averted a Ukrainian attempt to penetrate Crimea by sea.

"Air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

There were no details on any possible casualties or damage.

There was no immediate comment from the government in Kyiv.

Russian journalist given jail term for anti-war protest

Marina Ovsyannikova, the former Russian First Channel journalist who held up an anti-war poster on air, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

The court sentenced Ovsyannikova to eight years and six months' imprisonment, to be served in a general regime penal colony," the Moscow prosecutor's office said.

Ovsyannikova fled Russia after the proceedings were initiated more than a year ago.

She was found guilty of "spreading knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces", according to a statement posted by the court on Telegram.

Before the sentencing, she called the charges against her "absurd and politically motivated."

"They decided to flog me for not being afraid and for calling things by their names," she said.

Ovsyannikova became internationally famous overnight when she interrupted a live TV broadcast in March last year by holding up an anti-war poster, protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the time she was briefly detained and then released with a fine.

In the months following her March protest, Ovsyannikova spent some time abroad, including in Ukraine.

Russia and US test emergency warnings

Russia and the United States have both said that they will be testing emergency public warning systems on Wednesday.

In Russia, sirens will be sounded and television and radio broadcasts will be interrupted as authorities mimic what would happen in a disaster or catastrophe.

"When you hear the sound of a siren, you need to remain calm and not panic, turn on the TV - any publicly accessible channel or radio — and listen to the information message," the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

In the US, the federal emergency alert system will be broadcast to cellphones, televisions and radios nationwide.

The US test aims to ensure that the systems "continue to be effective in alerting the public to emergencies, particularly at the national level," the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in a press release.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the most profound crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

lo/kb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)