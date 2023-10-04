Taiwan: Typhoon Koinu brings heavy rains ahead of landfall

Typhoon Koinu hit southern Taiwan with heavy rains and winds on Wednesday.

Koinu — which formed over the Pacific Ocean — is expected to make landfall on Taiwan's southeastern coast as a Category 3 storm Thursday.

The heaviest showers are expected along the mountainous and sparsely populated parts of Pingtung County in the south and Taitung and Hualien Counties in the east.

It is also expected to affect the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Taiwan should be prepared for heavy rains, premier says

"The whole nation should be well prepared for the test of strong winds and heavy rains," Premier Chen Chien-jen said at a meeting at the Central Emergency Operation Center.

The emergency center reported more than 120 accidents by noon, including uprooted trees and damaged roads. More than 1,700 households in eastern and central Taiwan were left without power.

"During the passage of the typhoon, residents should avoid going out and never go to mountains and coastal areas," Chen said.

Flights canceled, schools and offices closed

More than 100 flights were canceled, mainly domestic flights.

Kaohsiung and Tainan — cities at the southern tip of the island — suspended work and classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Koinu is expected to weaken as it crosses the island's southern tip and enters the Taiwan Strait, according to the Tropical Storm Risk website.

The typhoon comes after another major storm, Typhoon Haikui, hit the island in early September. Haikui was the first typhoon to directly make landfall in Taiwan in some four years.

Haikui uprooted trees and damaged cars, and injured dozens, but did not cause any catastrophic damage.

rm/kb (Reuters, dpa)