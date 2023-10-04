Typhoon Koinu forces school and office closures in central, south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least 15 counties and cities covering most of central and south Taiwan announced they would keep schools and offices shut Thursday (Oct. 5) as Typhoon Koinu passes by.

Offices and schools will be closed all day on Thursday in Kaohsiung, Tainan, Taichung, and Chiayi cities, and Pingtung, Taitung, Hualien, Yilan, Chiayi, Changhua, Miaoli, Yunlin, Nantou, Penghu, and Lienchiang counties. The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration will announce any changes on its website.

By 7 p.m. Wednesday, the eye of the storm was situated 120 kilometers east of Taiwan’s southern tip at Eluanbi and moving west-northwest turning west at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said. Sustained winds near the center of the typhoon reached a speed of 45 meters per second, with gusts of up to 55 meters per second.

The eye of Typhoon Koinu is expected to pass over the southern areas of Taitung and Pingtung during the day on Thursday before moving away into the Taiwan Strait and toward China. Land warnings are in effect for all of Taiwan with the exception of Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Keelung, Kinmen, and Lienchiang.

Torrential rain or extremely heavy rain are likely until Thursday night mostly in Pingtung, Taitung, and Hualien, though mountainous areas as far north as Taipei will also see heavy precipitation, the CWA said.

While the rough weather led to cancellations of some air and sea transportation, high speed trains will operate as usual. Airlines advised passengers to consult their websites for flight information.