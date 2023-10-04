Infineon acquires Ultra-Wideband pioneer 3db Access to further strengthen its connectivity portfolio

MUNICH, GERMANY & ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach - 4 October 2023 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced that Infineon has acquired the Zurich-based startup 3db Access AG (3db), a pioneer in secured low power Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology and already today a preferred IP provider for major automotive brands. The acquisition further strengthens Infineon's portfolio for secured smart access, precise localization and enhanced sensing. Infineon now adds UWB to its connectivity range including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®/Bluetooth® Low Energy and NFC solutions. The first set of IoT use cases include secured access and authentication, accurate location tracking and indoor navigation, as well as presence detection utilizing UWB radar implementations. Infineon is acquiring 100 percent of the company's shares. The parties have agreed not to disclose the amount of the transaction. ABI Research expects the UWB chipset market to grow at an annual 13 percent, amounting to approximately US$3.1 billion by 2028[1].



Demand for UWB-capable devices is expected to grow significantly with Smartphone manufacturers adding UWB capability in the latest and future generations of their products. As part of Infineon, 3db evolves from an IP provider to a team of experts selling solutions opening up the best of this technology to smartphones as well as cars and enabling standalone integration in low-power IoT devices.



In the dynamic UWB market and with rapidly increasing demand from numerous manufacturers, suppliers are also differentiating themselves through their research activities. With their combined expertise, Infineon and 3db will now offer additional benefits to their customers: Originally an ETH Zurich spinoff, 3db maintains a strategic partnership with ETH. Infineon is poised to develop this relationship even further, in addition to intensified collaboration in the relevant standardization bodies for secured localization and sensing. Moreover, Infineon's broad market access is backed by extensive R&D activities. With 59 R&D sites worldwide, Infineon currently holds more than 31,000 patents and invests an annual 13 percent of its revenues in R&D.







[1] Source: ABI Research - Wireless Technology Segmentation and Addressable Markets, September 2023

About 3db Access AG

3db delivers secured, ultra-low power and high-precision integrated UWB ranging and sensing solutions. 3db's integrated products enable a broad range of applications including provable secured access to valuable assets (vehicles, buildings), secured proof of proximity for seamless mobile payments and real-time high accuracy and precision localization of connected, intelligent devices.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

