Ink Asia 2023 Integrate Art into Technology: New Trends in Collecting

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 October 2023 - Ink Asia 2023 opening ceremony was successfully completed on 4 October 2023. We were fortunate to invite Mr YEUNG Yun-hung, Kevin, GBS, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism as the guest of honor for the opening ceremony. Mr WONG Chi-cho, Joe, JP.





Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mrs Vicki KWOK WONG Wing-ki, JP, Deputy Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Vincent LIU Ming-kwong, JP, Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mrs Helen CHAN, SBS, Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund Vice Chairman, Mr YEUNG Kwok-leung, Paul, Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund Committee, Ms NG Yuen-ting, Yolanda, MH, Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund Committee attended to offer their congratulations.



With support from the "Mega Arts and Cultural Event Fund," INK ASIA returns to the public eye this autumn after a three-year hiatus. As the pioneering art fair dedicated to ink art, INK ASIA 2023 will present the city with a world-renowned initiative that celebrates niche and exquisite ink art. The event will feature a series of captivating exhibitions, public installations, ink art events, and educational activities, taking viewers on a journey through the evolution of ink art from its ancient roots to its contemporary expressions. INK ASIA 2023 will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Thursday 5 October to Sunday 8 October 2023.



About INK ASIA

INK ASIA, the first-ever art fair specialising in ink art, was successfully inaugurated in 2015. INK ASIA aims to promote ink art at an international level through an art fair platform. The fair presents galleries and artists from Hong Kong and other Asian countries, featuring ink works in a wide variety of different forms. INK ASIA explores the limitless possibilities of ink art and fosters a dialogue between traditional aesthetics and contemporary interpretations of ink, with the goal of promoting this traditional ink art to an international audience in an innovative way, particularly among young viewers.

