Thailand aims to restore tourist confidence after mall shooting

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thailand will restore confidence in its critical tourism sector, officials said on Wednesday, a day after a shooting spree at a luxury shopping mall in which two foreigners were killed clouded hopes for a recovery in overseas visitors.

Police have arrested a teenager suspected of unleashing a volley of gunfire at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok's commercial heart on Tuesday, killing two women, one from China and the other from Myanmar, and wounding five people.

The shooting came as new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is trying to bolster tourism, a key driver of Southeast Asia's second largest economy that has been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China is vital to that effort as the biggest source of foreign visitors to Thailand in pre-COVID years.

Srettha's administration last month introduced visa-free entry for Chinese nationals to facilitate travel and help overcome what Thailand had said were unfounded worries about safety.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said government agencies would do even more to restore confidence.

"We need to improve security in all areas for Thai and foreign tourists," she told reporters without outlining any specific steps.

Srettha, a property developer who was elected prime minister in August, said in a social media post late on Tuesday that his government would "implement the highest safety measures" for tourists.

Although gun violence and gun ownership are common in Thailand, security checks in public areas, including shopping malls and transport systems, are typically relaxed.

"This will impact tourism confidence and will affect our reputation," said Somsong Sachaphimukh, vice president of the Tourism Council of Thailand industry group.

"In the past, there were complaints about safety from China but this was something unthinkable."

NEW DOUBT

Chinese visitors accounted for 11 million of a record 39.9 million foreign tourists to Thailand in 2019.

But their return to Thailand, and elsewhere in Southeast Asia, has been sluggish, prompting the government's decision on the visa waiver ahead of the main tourism season.

Thailand recorded 20 million foreign tourist arrivals in the January to October period, who spent 839 billion baht ($22.58 billion). Its target is 29 million visitors this year.

In China, the shooting has raised new doubt about Thailand.

"Before, I was thinking about going to Thailand for vacation but after seeing the news last night I don't think it's very good or safe, so I don't plan to go," said a 28-year-old surnamed Song in the city of Hangzhou.

"Right now, I only plan to travel domestically."

At the re-opened Siam Paragon mall on a typically gridlocked Bangkok thoroughfare, crowds were trickling back. A bouquet of flowers was propped up next to one entrance to the mall.

Dong Peijian, a 34-year-old Chinese tourist, said he was shocked by the shooting.

"These sort of shooting incidents ... would make Chinese people re-consider and opt for holidays in other countries," he said.

---

Suspected Thai mall shooter suffered breakdown, used modified pistol, police say

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Authorities in Thailand were preparing to charge a 14-year-old boy with premeditated murder on Wednesday after a shooting spree at a Bangkok mall using what police said was a modified pistol intended to fire blanks.

The suspect had suffered a psychological breakdown in the run-up to the shooting at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping centre on Tuesday in which two foreigners were killed, police said, the latest gun violence to shock Thailand in the past three years.

Chaos erupted late in the afternoon close to peak hours at the mall in Bangkok's bustling commercial heart, with hundreds of panicked shoppers fleeing, some screaming as gunshots rang out. A Chinese and Myanmar national were killed and five people were wounded.

The suspect surrendered after police cornered him in a designer furniture shop. Police said they were seeking to charge him with pre-meditated murder, attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm and for using it in a public space.

"We still cannot get a statement out of him because the doctor said he had a psychological problem," Major General Nakarin Sukhontawit told Reuters.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand but gun violence and gun ownership is common. Ownership rules are strict, but firearms can be modified and obtained illegally, many smuggled from abroad.

Police said the boy had adapted a widely sold gun meant to fire blanks.

VOICE 'TOLD HIM TO SHOOT'

The violence came three days from the first anniversary of the death of 35 people, including 22 children at a nursery in a northeast Thai town, during an hours-long gun-and-knife attack by a former policeman who later shot himself dead.

In 2020, a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations around the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Instagram's most photographed place in 2013, Siam Paragon is Thailand's most famous mall, drawing throngs of domestic and foreign shoppers daily to its high-end stores, aquarium, cinema and food court dining.

On Wednesday, flowers were left in front of the mall as it reopened for business, with workers seen replacing the shattered facade of a Louis Vuitton store.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attended a technology event at the mall and told reporters access to guns, including ones that can be modified, was something his government would address with police.

"They can buy from online, therefore we need to be more restrictive in young people's access to these dangerous things," Srettha said.

"We will work through the policy process by controlling guns and making them harder to access."

The shooting came at as Srettha's new government is trying to stimulate a stuttering economy by boosting tourist arrivals in what is one of Asia's most popular travel spots, including by offering visa-free entry to citizens of China, a crucial market for Thailand.

China's embassy in Bangkok said Srettha had called its ambassador and pledged to "strengthen public safety management to offer a reliable and safe environment for Chinese people traveling to Thailand".

National police chief Torsak Sukvimol said the suspected gunman had been receiving psychological treatment and had not taken his prescribed medication when he embarked on the shooting.

Investigators were looking into his background and planned to speak to friends, including some online gamers, about his mental state.

"We will have to investigate the suspect as to whether he had violent and aggressive conduct before," said Torsak, who met the boy soon after the shooting.

"Initially I spoke to him to calm him down ... he appeared to hear someone speaking to him, he was hearing things, a noise he said told him to shoot," he told media.