Ray Dalio says US-China war unlikely, despite each side's 'red lines'

Major China investor cites Taiwan independence, chip supremacy as irreconcilable differences

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/04 17:15
 Ray Dalio speaks during a conference in New York City, 2021. (Reuters file photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A major U.S. investor in China said the relationship between China and the U.S. is at risk of crossing “red lines” but a war between the two superpowers is unlikely.

"Pp country wants to go to war,” Ray Dalio said on Tuesday (Oct. 3), per Reuters. “Everybody's afraid of what that war would be physically and devastating economically and politically."

Dalio said that issues between the U.S. and China are likely to remain and even intensify over the next five to 10 years. "U.S.-China relationship relations are in a number of areas on the brink of red lines," he said.

Speaking at Greenwich Economic Forum, Dalio said irreconcilable differences between the two countries include Taiwan independence and the battle for semiconductor supremacy. “Red line (紅綫)” is a term often used by China to refer to Taiwan independence.

A reported China enthusiast, Dalio has delivered strong returns to his investment company Bridgewater helped by a rally in China’s bond market.
Ray Dalio
Bridgewater
US-China conflict
Chip surpremacy

