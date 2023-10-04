Alexa
Owner searches for runaway capybaras in central Taiwan

Giant rodents escape enclosure requiring help of local residents to locate and capture

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/04 17:14
A pair of capybaras escape their enclosure in Nantou County. (Facebook,草屯人)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The owner of a pair of capybaras in Nantou County appealed to the public after they escaped their enclosure and ran down the street when a gate was left open Monday (Oct. 2) afternoon.

The capybaras cost him NT$480,000 (US$14,900). Capybaras are very common throughout South America, and have the distinction of being the largest rodent in the world.

In recent years, capybaras have also become popular as exotic pets becuse of their docile nature. However, they can become timid when cornered or spooked, running at speeds that can reach 50 kilometers per hour, making them difficult to catch, per CTWant.

A poster used to enlist public help to track down missing capybaras. (Facebook, 草屯人)

With the help of eager netizens, the female capybara was found at a creek near Bishan Road in the evening. It was captured and returned to its enclosure.

The male capybara, however, is still on the loose. The owner reminded the public not to touch the capybara should they encounter it, as capybaras are known to bite and have sharp teeth.

This is not the first time capybaras have escaped their home enclosures. A similar escape took place in Hsinchu, requiring eight men to track and capture the animal.
capybara
Nantou County
rodent
missing pets
public assistance
public threat

