Taiwan holds National Day celebration in New York

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York held a National Day reception at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, with approximately 500 guests from political, academic, and diplomatic circles in attendance.

James Lee, director of TECO-New York, said Taiwan stands at the forefront of the global struggle for freedom and democracy, CNA reported. Taiwan's democratic future is crucial to the prospects of the free world and ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is in everyone's interest, he said.

He thanked international leaders and democratic partners for backing Taiwan and highlighted the concept of a "virtuous cycle" of support.

Lee mentioned Taiwan's efforts to participate meaningfully in the U.N. system and expressed gratitude to the U.S. and like-minded countries for their continuous support. He also acknowledged a recent comment by U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed emphasizing the importance of including everyone in pursuing sustainable development goals.

Diplomats from Taiwan’s allies, including Marshall Islands Tuvalu, Belize, Palau, Saint Lucia, Eswatini, Haiti, Paraguay, Guatemala, the Holy See, and Nauru, attended the event. Representatives from more than 10 elected officials in the Greater New York area were also present.

Meanwhile, several prominent U.S. lawmakers and state officials, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, sent representatives to present congratulatory letters and best wishes, expressing their hopes for the continued prosperity of Taiwan.