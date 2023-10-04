4-story temple archway blown over by Typhoon Koinu in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A four-story archway recently erected for a nearly century-old temple was blown over by strong wind from Typhoon Koinu on Wednesday (Oct. 4).

Management of Qigu Longshan Temple (七股龍山宮), which has been standing for 90 years, spent over NT$30 million (US$928,000) for its third consecration ceremony known as the "Five Dynasties Prayers for Peace and Purity," which included construction of of a four-story memorial archway, reported New-reporter.com. However, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, as Typhoon Koinu brought strong wind gusts reaching 9 on the Beaufort scale, the main archway completely collapsed.

The chair of the temple was cited by the news agency as saying that four large altars had been built for the ceremony. Due to the approach of Koinu, they had already sent workers to dismantle the altars with the largest windward exposure, and the alters has been approximately 60% disassembled before the incident.



(New-reporter.com photo)

Workers were unable to dissassemble the main archway in time and it was blown down by powerful winds, said the chair. The temple has sent personnel to the scene to clear the debris and remove the remains of the archway.

According to the chair, the ceremony was originally scheduled for the 23rd day of the lunisolar calendar, which falls on Oct. 7. However, after consulting with the deity Chifu Chiensui (池府千歲), they decided to postpone the event to the 28th day of the lunisolar calendar, Oct. 12, and they plan to rebuild all five altars before holding the consecration ceremony.



(New-reporter.com photo)