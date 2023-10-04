9-month delay for north Taiwan baseball stadium renovation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renovation of Hsinchu Baseball Stadium has been delayed for more than nine months, with Hsinchu City Government yet to set a date for the completion of work.

At an extraordinary meeting of Hsinchu City Council on Wednesday (Oct. 4), a report on improving the playing surface at the baseball stadium was presented. Three major recommendations include: full soil replacement, switch to artificial turf, cutting ditches and backfilling with sand for better drainage, per BCC.

The recommendations were related to a July visit by BrightView, a turf consultant for U.S. Major League Baseball. BrightView submitted their findings to the city at the beginning of August, though the report has yet to be publicly released.



Hsinchu City councilors debate improving baseball stadium playing surface. (Hsinchu City Government photo)

For the moment, city officials have ruled out cutting ditches with sand backfill to improve drainage as this would affect the playing surface, potentially causing baseballs to bounce irregularly. As for full soil replacement and the use of artificial turf, more investigation is needed to determine which improvement methods will be implemented.

Hsinchu City Government noted the majority of city council members concurred about bypassing ditch cutting and the sand backfill option. Government authorities also noted that replacing the field’s natural turf with artificial turf would delay the Wei Chuan Dragon’s home opening game at Hsinchu Baseball Stadium next year.

Hsinchu City councilors are urging more transparency in the review and oversight process, as many Hsinchu citizens are starting to lose hope that it will host professional baseball games next year.