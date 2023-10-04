Smart Lighting Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Opportunities and Forecast 2031

The “Smart Lighting Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global smart lighting market size was US$ 13.93 billion in 2021. The global smart lighting market is forecast to grow to US$ 67.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol306

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising demand for street lighting systems and rowing initiatives by governments to improve public infrastructure will drive the growth of the global smart lighting market during the study period.

Favorable technological advancements and the growing deployment of IoT and AI technology will surge the growth of the global smart lighting market. In addition, the trending smart city infrastructure and surging investments by government departments will escalate the growth of the market.

The introduction of technologies that operate on less energy will escalate the growth of the global smart lighting market.

Growing urbanization and employment rate will escalate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing living standards of the people and rising demand for energy conservation will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart lighting market.

The increasing number of partnerships between industry players to expand product offerings will boost the growth of the market. For instance, Daintree Networks and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. inked a pact in 2016 to joint solutions, including Samsung’s smart lighting module (SLM).

Security and Privacy Concerns related to smart lighting may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart lighting market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing number of smart city projects. The government of India recently proposed an investment that aims to establish smart city infrastructure in various parts of the country. In addition, the growing urbanization and employment rate will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for energy conservation and increasing adoption of IoT-based technology will further prompt the demand for smart lighting.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing units witnessed significant disruptions due to the unavailability of raw materials. Furthermore, the shortage of workforce and ban on international trade activities hampered the supply chain. As a result, it restricted the growth of the global smart lighting market. Moreover, the shift in consumer demands and more focus towards healthcare further declined the demand for smart lighting. As a result, the market witnessed limited growth opportunities due to the pandemic.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol306

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Smart Lighting corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Smart Lighting industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc.

Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc.

Dialight

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Syska

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Smart Lighting industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Smart Lighting output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Smart Lighting output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Smart Lighting products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Smart Lighting market segments.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol306

Market Segmentation

The global smart lighting market segmentation focuses on Application, Industry Vertical, Offering, Technology, Connectivity, and Region.

By Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

By Industry Vertical

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Lighting Technology

LED

Halogen

Incandescent

Fluorescent

CFL

By Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth

Zigbee

WiFi

DALI

OTHERS

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol306

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Smart Lighting industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Smart Lighting market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Smart Lighting market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol306

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/