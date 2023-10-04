Smart Parking Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2031

The “Smart Parking Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global smart parking market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global smart parking market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global smart parking industry is forecast to gain traction due to the growing population and rising demand for smart infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising demand for sustainable energy resources and favorable government regulations will surge the growth of the market.

The growing cost of fossil fuels and rising demand to control environmental pollution will contribute to the growth of the market.

The rising road traffic and increasing demand to implement effective solutions to save the time of people will escalate the growth of the market.

The benefits of smart parking, such as real-time data interference and smart mobile applications, will accelerate the growth of the global smart parking market. Furthermore, growing concerns related to parking and the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) will drive the market forward.

On the contrary, the high cost of implementation may limit the growth of the global smart parking market.

The growing number of launches and partnerships between industry players will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Continental AG designed miniaturized Contact Sensor System (CoSSy) sensors in 2019, which aims to improve the safety of automated parking systems. In addition, IEM SA inked a partnership deal with Telenor, one of Scandinavia’s leading telecommunication companies, in 2020.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart parking market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate, owing to the rising demand for valet parking in the region. Growing urbanization and rising demand for parking management at public places like shopping malls, airports, commercial and residential complexes will further contribute to the growth of the smart parking market.

The growing deployment of technologically advanced products and rising vehicle traffic will benefit the market. Furthermore, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Amano McGann, Inc., will surge the growth of the regional market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the entire travel, transportation, and hospitality industry. Due to the pandemic, governments of various economies imposed strict lockdown, which halted the travel for approximately two years. Thus, it affected the deployment of smart parking solutions. In addition, the focus of governments also shifted from infrastructure improvement. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global smart parking market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Smart Parking corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Smart Parking industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Amano McGann, Inc.

Continental AG

Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd

IEM SA

IPS Group Inc.

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Smart Parking Limited

Swarco AG

Urbiotica

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Smart Parking industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Smart Parking output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Smart Parking output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Smart Parking products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Smart Parking market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global smart parking market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Off-Street

On-Street

By Technology Outlook

Internet of Things (IoT)

Ultrasonic

RFID

Image Sensors

Others

By Application Outlook

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment Systems

E-parking

License Plate Recognition

By End User Outlook

Commercial

Government

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Smart Parking industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Smart Parking market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Smart Parking market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

