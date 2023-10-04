Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin Market Share, Global Growth, Industry Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

The “Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market size was US$ 34.1 million in 2021. The global pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market is forecast to grow to US$ 52.5 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Phycocyanin is a type of phycobiliproteins that casts fluorescent, water-soluble photosynthetic accessory pigments in cyanobacteria. It is also extracted from Arthrospira platensis.

Factors Influencing the Market

The inevitably growing pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market. In addition, the use of phycocyanin for cancer diagnosis, together with the rising prevalence of cancer disease, will escalate the growth of the global pharmaceutical-grade phycocyanin market. In addition, the growing demand for pharmaceutical-grade phycocyanin as a potential drug will contribute to the growth of the global market.

The shift in consumer choices from chemical to naturally extracted products will benefit the pharmaceutical-grade phycocyanin market during the study period.

Phycocyanin has anti-cancer properties. It helps block the tumor cell cycle, which will escalate market growth.

High costs associated with the phycocyanin color, purification, and its extraction may limit the growth of the market.

Growing healthcare expenditure and rising research and development activities in the pharmaceuticals industry will benefit the global pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate due to growing initiatives by government bodies to improve healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the advancements in the pharmaceuticals industry will contribute to the growth of the global pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market. The contribution of emerging economies, such as India, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and their growing population will significantly benefit the pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market. According to the study by the Global Health Data Exchange, the total number of leukemia cases in Vietnam grew from 14,135.9 in 2017 to 14,920.2 in 2019. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic disease will benefit the pharmaceutical-grade phycocyanin market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market witnessed significant disruptions due to the imposed lockdowns in various nations. The bans on international trade created significant challenges for the pharmaceutical-grade phycocyanin industry. In addition, the demand for cancer treatments and diagnosis reduced drastically due to the terror of the pandemic. Research activities were also postponed in order to control the pandemic situation. Thus, all of these factors have negatively influenced the pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Wuli Lvqi

King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Japan Algae

EcoFuel Laboratories

DIC Corporation

Parry Nutraceuticals

Nan Pao International Biotech

Ozone Naturals

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region's production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world's largest producer and consumer of Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China's market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation's GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Pharmaceutical Grade Phycocyanin market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical grade phycocyanin market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

C Phycocyanin

R Phycocyanin

By Application

Health Care Products

Medicine

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

