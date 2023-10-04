Smart Railway Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2031

The “Smart Railway Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global smart railway market size was US$ 16.6 billion in 2021. The global smart railway market is forecast to grow to US$ 40.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The smart railway infrastructure is the efficient approach to organizing and managing railway operations smartly. Smart railways are incorporated with various latest technologies, including the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI), a global positioning system (GPS), etc. Such advancements and their benefits are forecast to drive the global smart railways market forward.

Growing initiatives by government bodies to offer efficient railway services and install smart technologies will contribute to the growth of the global smart railways market.

Growing urbanization in various emerging economies and surging passenger capacity will benefit the global smart railways market during the study period. In addition, changes in passenger payment habits and growing digitalization all across the globe will escalate the growth of the global smart railways market.

High installation costs may limit the growth of the smart railways industry. On the contrary, growing disposable income and rising passenger traffic will accelerate the growth of the smart railways market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart railway market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to the participation of emerging economies like China, India, Japan, South Korea. India is forecast to hold the highest market share due to the growing population and increasing urbanization. In addition, changing railway passenger outlook and the increasing number of rail projects will contribute to the growth of the market.

China is expected to introduce fully automated passenger and freight trains by the end of 2022. Such advancements will escalate the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the growing number of rail projects in India to cater to the demand of increasing rail passengers and freight transport traffic will benefit the regional smart railway market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic halted the travel activities. In Asia-Pacific, mainly in China and India, governments imposed strict lockdown to control the situation. Thus, the railway sector witnessed substantial loss due to the pandemic. In addition, the investments in the railway sector and government support fell drastically. As a result, it hampered the innovations in the industry, which ultimately hampered the market growth.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Smart Railway corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Smart Railway industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Alstom

BOMBARDIER INC.

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM, Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aitek S.P.A.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Smart Railway industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Smart Railway output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Smart Railway output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Smart Railway products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Smart Railway market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global smart railways market segmentation focuses on System, Offering, and Region.

By System

Passenger Information System

Rail & Freight Operations Management System

Smart Safety & Security Monitoring System

Rail communication & Networking System

Smart Ticketing System

Rail Analytics System

Others

By Offering Type

Solutions

Components & Devices

Services

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

