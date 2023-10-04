Indoor Location Application Platforms Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2031

The “Indoor Location Application Platforms Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global indoor location application platforms market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global indoor location application platforms market is forecast to grow to US$ 34.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The market for indoor location application platforms is forecast to grow due to the growing digitalization of the workplace infrastructure. In addition, the rising number of applications powered by beacons and BLE labels will fuel the growth of the indoor location application platforms market during the study period.

The growing popularity of Point of Sale (PoS) devices, smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications will surge the demand for indoor location application platforms.

The global indoor location application platform market is forecast to gain traction due to the favorable government initiatives towards smart cities and smart homes. In addition, the growing popularity of big data analytics across all industrial verticals will contribute to the growth of the market.

Concerns related to data security and privacy may limit the growth of the market.

The focus of industry players to expand product portfolio and innovative strategies will benefit the market in the coming years. For instance, Design Reactor (The CXApp), a central SaaS app platform, was acquired by Inpixon in May 2021. Through this partnership, the CXApp will allow businesses to offer custom-branded, location-aware employee apps which aim to benefit the employees by improving their workplace experience.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for innovative ways to tackle the situation. Most of the businesses allowed workers to work from home in order to operate efficiently even during the pandemic. Considering the scope, several indoor location solutions providers introduced innovative products in the market. For instance, Ubisense unveiled its new enterprise contact-tracing solution in May 2020, which aims to enhance the productivity of workers and reduce company downtime. Such advancements gained significant traction during the pandemic.

Even after the pandemic, various organizations are adopting these solutions to track employees’ activities. All of these factors are forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the indoor location application platforms market, followed by Asia-Pacific. North America is forecast to register the highest growth rate due to the growing penetration of advanced technologies across all industrial verticals. The growth of the Asia-Pacific indoor location application platforms market is attributed to the growing initiatives by the governments of China and India to establish smart city infrastructure. In addition, the growing popularity of IoT in connecting devices will positively influence the indoor location application platforms market. Furthermore, the increasing number of technological advancements in smartphones will contribute to the growth of the market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Indoor Location Application Platforms corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Indoor Location Application Platforms industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

CARTO

Signify (Philips)

HERE Technologies

Esri (indoo.rs)

Phunware

Everbridge

Cloud4Wi

HPE (Aruba)

Cisco

Accenture

CenTrak

Orange Business Services

Favendo, Gozio Health

Purple

Pole Star

Inpixon

InnerSpace

Thoughwire

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Indoor Location Application Platforms industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Indoor Location Application Platforms output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Indoor Location Application Platforms output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Indoor Location Application Platforms products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Indoor Location Application Platforms market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global indoor location application platforms market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, Component, Technology, and Region.

By Product Type

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By End-Users

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Component

Hardware

Solution

Services

By Technology

Ultra-Wideband Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Indoor Location Application Platforms industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Indoor Location Application Platforms market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Indoor Location Application Platforms market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

