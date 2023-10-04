Flavored Water Market Size, Share, Analysis, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2031

The latest research report, Flavored Water Market, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Global Flavored Water Market: Information by Type (Carbonated and Still), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans and others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

Flavored Water Market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years and is projected to grow by USD 10,989.0 Million from 2018 to 2024 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Most businesses in the market are focused on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations. Product originality and campaigns and the rising demand for natural and clean-label beverages are expected to offer lucrative prospects to market players in the coming years.

The flavored water market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences and a growing awareness of the importance of hydration. This market analysis aims to provide a deep understanding of the industry without specific headings, focusing on key aspects and trends.

One of the primary drivers of the flavored water market is the increasing consumer demand for healthier beverage options. With rising concerns about sugar consumption and obesity rates, many consumers are seeking alternatives to sugary carbonated drinks. Flavored water, often marketed as a healthier choice due to its low or zero calorie content, has filled this niche effectively.

Furthermore, the preference for natural and organic ingredients in food and beverages has also influenced the flavored water market. Manufacturers are increasingly using natural flavors and sweeteners to cater to health-conscious consumers who are looking for clean-label products. This shift towards natural ingredients has led to the development of a wide variety of fruit-infused and herbal-flavored waters.

In terms of market segmentation, the flavored water industry is diverse. It includes various product types such as still, sparkling, and carbonated flavored waters. Additionally, flavored water can be found in a range of packaging options, from single-serve bottles to large containers, making it accessible to consumers with varying needs and preferences.

Regional variations play a significant role in the flavored water market as well. In some regions, flavored water is a well-established category with a wide range of brands and flavors available. In contrast, in emerging markets, there is immense growth potential, as consumers increasingly adopt healthier lifestyles and seek out alternative beverages.

The competitive landscape of the flavored water market is evolving rapidly. Established beverage companies are entering the market with their own flavored water brands, while startups and niche players are innovating with unique flavor profiles and functional additives, such as electrolytes and vitamins.

Packaging and sustainability are also critical considerations within the industry. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a demand for eco-friendly packaging options. Many companies are responding by offering flavored water in recyclable or reusable containers, aligning with the broader trend of sustainability in the beverage industry.

Major Players

PepsiCo, Inc. (US)

The Coca-Cola Company (US)

Crystal Geyser Water Company (US)

Hint Inc. (US)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Danone S.A. (France)

Keurig Dr Pepper (US)

Talking Rain Beverage Company (US)

Polar Beverages (US)

