Taiwan economics minister defends Huawei suppliers

Taiwan companies did not pass on sensitive technology to Huawei

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/04 15:36
Taiwanese companies working on a Huawei plant were not supplying sensitive technology, says Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua. 

Taiwanese companies working on a Huawei plant were not supplying sensitive technology, says Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese companies involved in projects by Huawei Technologies in China did not supply key technology, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Tuesday (Oct. 3).

According to international media reports, the Chinese telecom giant had received assistance from Taiwanese companies in efforts likely to counter technology sanctions by the United States. Products facilitated by the companies might eventually end up in missiles targeting Taiwan, observers warned.

However, Wang said none of the companies mentioned had supplied vital technology to Huawei, the Liberty Times reported. She added she would remind Taiwan businesses to respect national security legislation and restrictions imposed by the U.S.

According to the media reports, Topco Scientific, L&K Engineering, and United Integrated Services were only involved in construction work on a facility in Shenzhen, Wang told lawmakers. Nevertheless, she said the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) would investigate whether any rules had been broken in the cooperation between the three companies and Huawei.

Investing in China and setting up local subsidiaries are subject to Taiwanese legislation, she added.
Huawei Technologies
Huawei
Wang Mei-hua
Ministry of Economic Affairs
technology security
technology transfer
sensitive sectors
national security
telecom

