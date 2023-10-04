Taiwan official calls AI-generated disinformation threat to diplomacy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun Lee (李淳) on Wednesday (Oct. 4) expressed concern over the impact of AI-generated disinformation on Taiwan’s diplomacy.

After attending a session of the Taiwan Internet Governance Forum (TIGF), Lee said diplomacy is not always graceful and likened diplomats to soldiers on the front lines, constantly facing external changes and restrictions, per CNA. One major challenge for Taiwan is the prevalence of false information, which comes from both internal and external sources, with a substantial portion originating from China, he said.

The use of AI to produce a large volume of false information could lead to fake public support or opposition to specific issues, making it more challenging to combat disinformation, Lee said. The deputy minister said he hoped discussions at the forum would focus on strengthening diplomatic, economic, and defense resilience to address geopolitical and potential diplomatic challenges posed by the rise of AI.

Following the forum session, Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said that cross-border cyberattacks occur over the internet, a space shaped by various stakeholders. Forums like TIGF provide opportunities to discuss changes in the structure and direction of the internet, she said.

Tang highlighted the importance of collaborating with like-minded allies in cybersecurity. She said Taiwan's upcoming international cybersecurity exercise in October will invite other countries and cybersecurity organizations to participate.

The digital ministry has proposed four digital public infrastructure projects for the coming year, Tang said, adding that one of these projects aims to establish a cross-border backup mechanism to ensure the resilience of critical data in the event of large-scale disasters or disruptions. These initiatives reflect Taiwan's commitment to strengthening its digital infrastructure and cybersecurity resilience in the face of evolving challenges, she said.