Taipei's top 20 tourist attractions announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism announced on Wednesday (Oct. 4) its top 20 tourist attractions in Taipei.
The department said that over two months, 179 submissions were received, incorporating dining, accommodations, activities, and shopping. The second stage, public voting, attracted over 38,000 participants who voted in the four major categories: "Nighttime Attractions," "Arts and Culture," "Green Lifestyle," "Family Fun," and
The top spot in the "Nighttime Attractions" category went to the Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks, which was popular during the summer.
Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks. (Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism photo)
The National Palace Museum won first place in the "Arts and Culture" category, while the Xiao Yintan Waterfall on Taipei's Yangmingshan dominated the "Green Lifestyle" theme. Taipei Children’s Amusement Park won the "Family Fun" category.
The other favored attractions include Taipei Zoo, Beitou Hot Spring Museum, and Xinzhongshan Linear Park.
Full List
Arts and Culture
National Palace Museum
Xinzhongshan Linear Park
Grand Hotel
Dadaocheng's Dihua Street
Beitou Hot Spring Museum
National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall
Taiwan Literature Base
Green Lifestyle
Xiao Yintan Waterfall
Animal Behavior Institute of Taipei Zoo
Cising Mountain
Guandu Nature Park
Shanshuilu Eco Park
Zhuzihu
Guting Riverside Park
Family Fun
Taipei Children's Amusement Park
Taipei Zoo
Big Panda Pavilion of Taipei Zoo
Nighttime Attractions
Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks
Bishan Temple
Bishan