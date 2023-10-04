Taipei's top 20 tourist attractions announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism announced on Wednesday (Oct. 4) its top 20 tourist attractions in Taipei.

The department said that over two months, 179 submissions were received, incorporating dining, accommodations, activities, and shopping. The second stage, public voting, attracted over 38,000 participants who voted in the four major categories: "Nighttime Attractions," "Arts and Culture," "Green Lifestyle," "Family Fun," and

The top spot in the "Nighttime Attractions" category went to the Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks, which was popular during the summer.



Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks. (Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism photo)

The National Palace Museum won first place in the "Arts and Culture" category, while the Xiao Yintan Waterfall on Taipei's Yangmingshan dominated the "Green Lifestyle" theme. Taipei Children’s Amusement Park won the "Family Fun" category.

The other favored attractions include Taipei Zoo, Beitou Hot Spring Museum, and Xinzhongshan Linear Park.

Full List

Arts and Culture

National Palace Museum

Xinzhongshan Linear Park

Grand Hotel

Dadaocheng's Dihua Street

Beitou Hot Spring Museum

National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

Taiwan Literature Base

Green Lifestyle

Xiao Yintan Waterfall

Animal Behavior Institute of Taipei Zoo

Cising Mountain

Guandu Nature Park

Shanshuilu Eco Park

Zhuzihu

Guting Riverside Park

Family Fun

Taipei Children's Amusement Park

Taipei Zoo

Big Panda Pavilion of Taipei Zoo

Nighttime Attractions

Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks

Bishan Temple

Bishan