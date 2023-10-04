Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei's top 20 tourist attractions announced

Capital city's visitor attractions were divided into 4 catagories

  615
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/04 15:50
Xiao Yintan Waterfall selected as one of Taipei's hotspots. (The Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism photo)

Xiao Yintan Waterfall selected as one of Taipei's hotspots. (The Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism announced on Wednesday (Oct. 4) its top 20 tourist attractions in Taipei.

The department said that over two months, 179 submissions were received, incorporating dining, accommodations, activities, and shopping. The second stage, public voting, attracted over 38,000 participants who voted in the four major categories: "Nighttime Attractions," "Arts and Culture," "Green Lifestyle," "Family Fun," and

The top spot in the "Nighttime Attractions" category went to the Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks, which was popular during the summer.

Taipei's top 20 tourist attractions announced
Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks. (Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism photo)

The National Palace Museum won first place in the "Arts and Culture" category, while the Xiao Yintan Waterfall on Taipei's Yangmingshan dominated the "Green Lifestyle" theme. Taipei Children’s Amusement Park won the "Family Fun" category.

The other favored attractions include Taipei Zoo, Beitou Hot Spring Museum, and Xinzhongshan Linear Park.

Full List

Arts and Culture
National Palace Museum
Xinzhongshan Linear Park
Grand Hotel
Dadaocheng's Dihua Street
Beitou Hot Spring Museum
National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall
Taiwan Literature Base

Green Lifestyle
Xiao Yintan Waterfall
Animal Behavior Institute of Taipei Zoo
Cising Mountain
Guandu Nature Park
Shanshuilu Eco Park
Zhuzihu
Guting Riverside Park

Family Fun
Taipei Children's Amusement Park
Taipei Zoo
Big Panda Pavilion of Taipei Zoo

Nighttime Attractions
Dadaocheng Summer Festival Fireworks
Bishan Temple
Bishan
Taipei
travel
trip
Tourism
hidden gem
lifestyle
entertainment
sightseeing
attractions
Taipei City Government
fun
nature
park
family

RELATED ARTICLES

Meitei brings "lost Japan sounds' for upcoming Taipei performance
Meitei brings "lost Japan sounds' for upcoming Taipei performance
2023/10/03 18:56
Taiwan seizes 10 kg of amphetamines disguised as milk powder
Taiwan seizes 10 kg of amphetamines disguised as milk powder
2023/10/03 17:15
Influencer complains of high prices at Taiwan landmark
Influencer complains of high prices at Taiwan landmark
2023/10/03 16:11
India-Taipei Association marks Gandhi's birthday with millet cooking contest
India-Taipei Association marks Gandhi's birthday with millet cooking contest
2023/10/02 15:28
Two groups of hikers attacked by bees, hornets in New Taipei
Two groups of hikers attacked by bees, hornets in New Taipei
2023/10/01 19:24