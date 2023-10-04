Taipei ranked 11th best city in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has been ranked 11th in a list of the best cities of Asia by Resonance Consultancy and rated ninth in the world for restaurants and 12th globally for shopping.

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), Resonance Consultancy released its "World's Best Cities" report for 2024. This year, the previous six categories (place, product, programming, etc.) of the city rankings have been regrouped into three larger pillars that the firm uses in its work with clients, including Livability, Lovability, and Prosperity to derive each city's "Place Power Score."

Although Taipei ranked 42nd out of 100 countries on the list, it ranked much higher in Asia at 11th. This marked a huge improvement from its previous global ranking of 61st and two steps up from 13th in Asia.

In first place in the world was London, while Tokyo was ranked fourth overall and first in Asia. Right behind Tokyo in Asia, was Singapore (fifth in the world), followed by Dubai (sixth), Seoul(10th), Beijing (18th), Istanbul (19th), Abu Dhabi (25th), Riyadh (28th), Doha (36th), and Bangkok (39th).

In its entry for Taipei, Resonance listed the city's highlights as restaurants and shopping and its headline for the metropolis read: "From an urban jungle to an actual real-life jungle, Taipei’s dual landscape reveals a trove of tasty treasures."

The company described Taipei as the birthplace of boba, Mongolian BBQ, and Din Tai Fung, although there is debate as to whether bubble tea originated in Taichung or Tainan.

Resonance said that Taipei's "dynamic culinary scene" at places such as Shida Night Market, traditional rechaos (stir fry eateries) such as Baxian Grill, and gourmet establishments like RAW and Mume have earned the city its ninth place ranking for restaurants. The consultancy pointed out the presence of the corporate headquarters for computer makers such as Acer and Asus, meaning an abundance of affordable electronic goods, garnering its 12th place rating for shopping.

The report said that any trip to Taipei is 'incomplete without a wander through the Taipei Technlogy district" and its venerable Guang Hua Digital Plaza.

The city also placed relatively well for Lovability and Livablity due to Taiwan being the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage and continuing to be "an inclusive haven for people from more conservative cities."

Resonance also emphasized New Taipei City's Climate Action Plan, which aims to bring sustainable living to every aspect of residents lives through green buildings, smart transportation, clean energy, and more efficient resource allocation.