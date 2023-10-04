New York-based Taiwanese artist launches digital art universe at Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New York-based Taiwanese artist Wu Che-yu (吳哲宇), who made headlines with his generative non-fungible token (NFT) art two years ago, will host his second solo exhibition titled "The Great Equation - A Digital Life Journey" at Ambi Space One at Taipei 101, starting Wednesday (Oct. 4).

The exhibition, which utilizes algorithms to create a digital art universe that is constantly evolving, is a journey of life evolution. The 24-minute performance features 13 generative art pieces divided into three main chapters, taking the audience from the inorganic to the organic and finally to the community of life scenes.

Wu, who has a background in engineering, said that through art, he can inject imagination into chaos and order. By writing code, he allows art to grow freely, and even when he is no longer around, these artworks can continue to develop autonomously, he said.



Wu Che-yu. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

In the exhibition, Wu's algorithm system ensures that all images and sound signals are computed in real time. It merges the audience's positioning signals to interact with his artworks.

The exhibition also marks Ambi Space One's first collaboration between academia and industry. They have invited representatives from 11 schools to promote talent cultivation and gave away 500 tickets to schools.

Early bird tickets for the exhibition are discounted by 15%, with regular tickets priced at NT$300 (US$10). The exhibition runs through Oct. 16.

Ambi Space One is operated by Acer Inc. and serves as a platform to promote collaboration between technology and art. Wu caught the attention of Acer founder Stan Shih (施振榮) after winning first place four times in Acer's Digital Creation contest since junior high school.



The performance is divided into three chapters. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Stan Shih enjoyed Wu's creative art show. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)