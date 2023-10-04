Steering the Future: Global Automotive Steering System Market Analysis

Introduction

The global automotive steering system market is experiencing significant growth, with a market size of US$ 28.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to expand to US$ 41.1 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Automotive steering systems are integral components that ensure precise control of a vehicle’s direction and contribute to a stable driving experience. These systems are constructed using durable materials such as stainless steel, iron, aluminum, copper, magnesium, and more.

Factors Influencing the Market

1. Growing Automobile Demand

The increasing global demand for automobiles is a primary driver of the automotive steering system market’s growth. As more consumers seek personal mobility, the demand for vehicles and their associated steering systems rises.

2. Increased Vehicle Production

Rising automobile production levels worldwide are propelling the demand for automotive steering systems. Manufacturers are scaling up production to meet consumer needs, thereby boosting the market.

3. Rising Disposable Income and Luxury Vehicle Demand

Higher disposable incomes and a growing preference for luxury vehicles are driving the automotive steering system market. Consumers are willing to invest in vehicles equipped with advanced steering technologies.

4. Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

The global trend towards lightweight vehicles is contributing to the market’s expansion. Lightweight materials in steering systems help enhance fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

5. Government Regulations for Lightweight Vehicles

Government regulations aimed at promoting the adoption of lightweight vehicles are further benefiting the automotive steering system market. These regulations encourage manufacturers to develop and incorporate lightweight steering systems.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Leading the Way

The Asia-Pacific automotive steering system market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the presence of both developing and developed countries such as Japan, India, and China. The region’s booming automobile industry and a rising population with increased per capita income are providing growth opportunities for the market.

Europe’s Regulatory Drive

Europe is forecasted to hold the second-highest share in the automotive steering system market. Stringent government regulations aimed at reducing vehicular pollution are fostering the adoption of steering systems that enhance fuel efficiency. Additionally, the demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles is contributing to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the automotive industry, resulting in a significant revenue decline. This, in turn, hampered the growth of the automotive steering system market as demand for vehicles declined. Challenges such as labor shortages and import-export restrictions further disrupted manufacturing in the industry, affecting the demand for automotive steering systems.

Key Competitors

Prominent players in the global automotive steering system market include:

Hyundai Mobis CO. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NSK Ltd.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

Showa Corporation

JTEKT

Hitachi Automotive System Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ThyssenKrupp AG

Sona Koyo Steering Systems

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on Component, Technology, Vehicle Type, Pinion Type, and Region.

By Component

Hydraulic Pump

Steering Column

Steering Wheel Speed Sensor

Electric Motor

By Technology

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Electrically Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Pinion Type

Single

Dual

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In conclusion, the global automotive steering system market is on a growth trajectory driven by increasing automobile demand, production, and the pursuit of lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to thrive, with Asia-Pacific leading the charge and Europe following closely behind.

