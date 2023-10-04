Keeping Wheels Turning: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Insights

Introduction

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market had a value of US$ 536.5 million in 2021 and is poised for growth. It is projected to reach US$ 931.7 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. These services encompass complex diagnostics, covering essential tasks from tire and wheel alignments to oil adjustments, to ensure the smooth operation of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Routine maintenance and repair services, including brake repair, air conditioning, oil changes, and wheel alignments, contribute significantly to vehicle longevity.

Factors Influencing the Market

1. Technological Advancements

Advancements in technology have led to improved vehicle manufacturing materials, increasing the average automotive lifespan. Technologies like automotive turbochargers, start-stop systems, and pollution control catalysts have enhanced fuel economy and vehicle durability, boosting vehicle sales worldwide.

2. Online Retailing Impact

Online retailing poses a potential challenge to the automotive repair and maintenance services market, affecting traditional service providers. However, the convenience of e-commerce is balanced by the need for specialized expertise in vehicle repair and maintenance.

3. Urbanization and Demand for Efficiency

Growing urbanization and the rising demand for efficient vehicles for daily use are key drivers of the global automotive repair and maintenance services market. As cities expand, the need for reliable transportation becomes even more critical.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the automotive repair and maintenance services market. Reduced vehicle usage during lockdowns resulted in decreased demand for these services. Labor shortages and travel restrictions also disrupted the market. The shift to remote work further reduced the need for daily commuting, affecting the demand for automotive repair and maintenance services.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest growth rate in the automotive repair and maintenance services market. The region’s rapidly growing automotive market, coupled with a rising population and increasing mobility demands, will drive market growth. Asia-Pacific’s robust automobile industry also contributes to its strong position in the market.

Key Competitors

Prominent players in the global automotive repair and maintenance services market include:

Jiffy Lube International

Arnold Clark Automobiles

Halfords Group

Asbury Automotive Group

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Ashland Automotive

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Belron International

Driven Brands

Carmax Autocare Center

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on Vehicle Type, Service Providers, and Regions.

By Vehicle Type

Bikes & Scooters

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Service Providers

Automobile Dealerships

Franchise General Repairs

Locally owned Repair Shops/ Body Shops

Specialty Shops

Tire Shops

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In conclusion, the global automotive repair and maintenance services market is evolving, driven by technological advancements, urbanization, and the need for efficient transportation. While the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges, Asia-Pacific is leading the way in market growth, with a strong presence in the automotive industry.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

