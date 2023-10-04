Navigating the Future: Global Building Information Modeling Market Trends

Introduction

The global building information modeling (BIM) market witnessed substantial growth in 2021, with a valuation of USD 4.9 billion. Projections indicate that it will continue its upward trajectory, reaching USD 15.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The adoption of BIM solutions is being driven by governments implementing policies and regulations for both public and private infrastructure development, significantly impacting market growth.

Major Market Players

Key market players driving innovation and growth in the BIM market include:

Bentley Systems Inc.

Tekla Corporation

Beck Technology Ltd.

AECOM

Autodesk Inc.

Nemetschek AG

Trimble

Dassault Systems

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

Synchro Software Ltd

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented based on various factors:

By Component

Solution: The core BIM software solutions. Services: Associated services such as consulting, training, and support.

By Deployment Mode

On-premise: Software installed and operated from an organization’s in-house server or data center. Cloud-Based: Software hosted and accessed via the internet.

By Application

Planning & Modeling: Using BIM for project planning and visualization. Asset Management: Managing and maintaining infrastructure assets. Construction & Design: Implementing BIM in the construction and design phases. Building System Analysis: Utilizing BIM for analyzing building systems’ performance. Others: Other applications benefiting from BIM solutions.

Regional Insights

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America is a significant player in the BIM market, driven by infrastructure development and government initiatives.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe is witnessing increased BIM adoption, especially in construction and infrastructure projects.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, with countries like China and India leading the BIM adoption wave.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America is seeing increased adoption of BIM in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: MEA countries are investing in BIM for infrastructure development and urbanization projects.

Historical Data and Forecast

Historical year: 2017, 2020

2017, 2020 Base year: 2021

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

In conclusion, the global BIM market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by government regulations, infrastructure development, and the adoption of advanced technology solutions. As construction and infrastructure projects continue to evolve, BIM will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

