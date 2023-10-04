Constructing the Future: Global Pre-engineered Building Market Trends

Introduction

The global pre-engineered building market, valued at USD 18.1 billion in 2021, is on an upward trajectory, projected to reach USD 45.8 billion by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 14.01%. This remarkable growth is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries like India, China, and Brazil. Additionally, there is a global shift towards sustainable construction, resulting in increased demand for green buildings and a preference for pre-engineered buildings (PEB) due to their energy efficiency.

Major Market Players

Key market players shaping the pre-engineered building industry include:

BlueScope Steel

Memaar Building Systems

Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd.

Tiger Steel Engineering

Era Infra

Nucor Corporation

Pennar Industries

Kirby Building Systems

Zamil Steel Holding Company

Emirates Building System

Jindal Buildsys

Lloyd Insulations

ATCO

Mabani Steel

Lindab Group

Norsteelbuildings

PEBS Pennar

PEB Steel Buildings

NCI Building Systems

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented based on several factors:

By Structure

Single-story Multi-story

By Application

Commercial Industrial Other

By End-User

Building Infrastructure Others

Regional Insights

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America is a significant market, driven by commercial and industrial applications of pre-engineered buildings.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe experiences steady growth, with increasing demand for energy-efficient structures.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: Asia Pacific leads the global market due to rapid urbanization and a focus on sustainability.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America showcases potential for growth, particularly in industrial applications.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: MEA regions are investing in pre-engineered buildings to meet infrastructure demands.

Historical Data and Forecast

Historical years: 2017, 2019

2017, 2019 Base year: 2021

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

Target Audience

The global pre-engineered building market appeals to a diverse set of stakeholders, including:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Enterprises of all sizes

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

In conclusion, the global pre-engineered building market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by urbanization, industrialization, and sustainability trends. As countries seek efficient and eco-friendly construction solutions, the demand for pre-engineered buildings is set to soar, offering significant opportunities for investors and businesses in this sector.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

