Vibration Sensor Market Size – Industry Share, Growth, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments and Future Outlook by 2031

The “Vibration Sensor Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global vibration sensor market size was US$ 5.4 billion in 2021. The global vibration sensor market will grow to US$ 8.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Vibration sensors are forecast to gain traction due to the growing demand for monitoring a machine’s condition. In addition, the rising demand for high-performing operational products and the increasing number of industrial hubs will contribute to the growth of the vibration sensor market.

It has become necessary to monitor and analyze machines or other critical equipment. Thus, it will surge the growth of the industry. In addition, growing industrialization will contribute to the growth of the industry.

The increasing use of these systems in energy harvesting applications will benefit the market during the study period. These systems are highly deployed to convert vibrations into electric energy. Furthermore, growing investments by governments will significantly boost the growth of the market. For instance, the U.K. Government’s Technology Strategy Board announced its plan to invest US$ 3 million to support the development of low-power energy harvesting technologies.

The use of the systems for railway track monitoring is forecast to escalate the growth of the market. These systems are highly used to detect the problems like breaks and dislocations bodes in rails. Thus, such applications are forecast to benefit the vibration sensor market during the study period.

The vibration sensor market will also grow due to the contribution of prominent industry players. For instance, Fluke Corporation unveiled its Fluke Connect Condition Monitoring (FCCM in 2018. The system collects, stores, and interprets the data from various sensors. Thus, such advancements in the vibration sensor market will gain significant traction.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered all the industrial and manufacturing activities. As a result, it impacted the global vibration sensor market. In addition, imposed lockdown and other restrictions in various countries hampered the growth of the global vibration sensor market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific vibration sensor market is forecast to grow rapidly due to growing industrialization. Japan is one of the top-most manufacturers of components in the consumer electronics market. In addition, the presence of end-use companies like Samsung Electronics, Sony, Canon, Toshiba, Panasonic, Hitachi, Nikon, and Casio will contribute to the growth of the market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Vibration Sensor corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Vibration Sensor industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Rockwell Automation Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd

SKF GmbH

National Instruments Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

Analog devises Inc.

Emerson Electric Corp.

Hansford Sensors Ltd

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Vibration Sensor industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Vibration Sensor output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Vibration Sensor output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Vibration Sensor products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Vibration Sensor market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global vibration sensor market segmentation focuses on Product, Monitoring, Technology, Material, End-User, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Accelerometers

Velocity Sensors

Non-contact Displacement Transducers

Others

By Monitoring Process Outlook

Online Vibration Monitoring

Portable Vibration Monitoring

By Technology Outlook

Piezoresistive

Strain Gauge

Variable Capacitance

Hand Probe

Optical Sensor

Tri-axial Sensors

Others

By Material Outlook

Doped Silicon

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Quartz

By End User Outlook

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

Consumer Electronics

Oil and Gas

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Vibration Sensor industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Vibration Sensor market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Vibration Sensor market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

