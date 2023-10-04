Smart Syringes Market Research Report, Business Growth, Segments, Future Trends and Forecast 2031

The “Smart Syringes Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global smart syringes market size was US$ 7,990.1 million in 2021. The global smart syringes market is forecast to grow to US$ 15,985.45 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Smart syringes are medical devices specifically designed to regulate unsafe injection practices. They are designed to prevent the person from needle stick injuries and other diseases like the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The device finds its wide applications in vaccination, drug delivery, and blood collection.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of life-associated diseases and increasing demand for effective treatment will drive the smart syringes market forward. In addition, the high prevalence of blood-borne transmissions such as hepatitis B, C, and HIV due to inefficient medical practices will surge the demand for smart syringes during the forecast period.

The growing number of advancements and rising adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare segment will contribute to the growth of the global smart syringes market. Furthermore, mandatory recommendations by the WHO to adopt smart syringes will benefit the market during the study period. For instance, Gerresheimer unveiled an integrated and passive safety syringe called Gx InnoSafe in December 2017. This syringe intends to avoid needlestick injuries. Such advancements are likely to benefit the overall smart syringes market during the study period.

High healthcare expenditure and growing advancements in the healthcare sector will escalate the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high costs associated with smart syringes may restrict the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for efficient healthcare devices. Smart syringes are expected to gain traction in the coming years due to the substantial number of COVID-19 immunization programs planned by government organizations. In addition, the pandemic raised the burden on the healthcare bodies, which drove the government and private investments. As a result, it offered ample growth opportunities for the smart syringes market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart syringes market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the presence of a large patient pool and increasing healthcare awareness among the general public. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing government spending will significantly contribute to the growth of the smart syringes market. In addition, rising awareness from prominent regulatory bodies such as the WHO, UNICEF, and Red Cross, will improve the healthcare infrastructure of the region, which will ultimately benefit the other associated industries.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Smart Syringes corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Smart Syringes industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Merit Medical

Nipro Corporation

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Revolutions Medical Corporation

Smiths Group Plc.

Terumo Corporation

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Smart Syringes industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Smart Syringes output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Smart Syringes output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Smart Syringes products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Smart Syringes market segments.

Market Segmentation

By Product Market Outlook

Auto Disable Syringes

Active Safety Syringes

Passive Safety Syringes

By Application Market Outlook

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By Age Group Market Outlook

Pediatrics

Adults

By End User Market Outlook

Hospitals & HMOs

Diabetic Patients

Family Practices (Physicians)

Psychiatric

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

