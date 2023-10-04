Smart Thermostat Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection by 2031

The “Smart Thermostat Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global smart thermostat market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global smart thermostat market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A smart thermostat performs programmable and automatic temperature settings, commonly according to the weather conditions, heating & cooling needs, and everyday schedules. A smart thermostat is a device that can efficiently understand the patterns of its surroundings.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of changes in the residential & commercial sectors will contribute to the growth of the global smart thermostat market. The smart thermostat is suitable for smart home infrastructure. The device is also efficient in saving energy. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the global smart thermostat market.

Advancements in technology and rising urbanization will contribute to the growth of the smart thermostat market. For instance, Nest labs unveiled a new feature that alerts customers about any HVAC issues. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global smart thermostat market.

The rising demand to control electronic and electrical appliances and remote access to ambiance heating or temperature will escalate the growth of the market.

The growing penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies in residential and commercial spaces will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart thermostat market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the installation and maintenance of the smart thermostat may limit the growth of the global smart thermostat market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic highly affected the lifestyle of the population. It surged the demand to look over healthcare instead of other luxury technologies. Thus, various industries witnessed a significant backdrop in terms of revenue, including the smart thermostat market. In addition, industrial activities were reduced drastically due to the imposed lockdowns in various nations. Additionally, commercial spaces were also forced to shut the operations and allow work from home to the employees. All of these factors significantly declined the growth of the global smart thermostat market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific smart thermostat market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. The growth of the region is attributed to the trending smart home infrastructure. In addition, the growing urbanization and rising adoption of smartphones and smart electronic appliances in residential and commercial spaces will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing industrialization and favorable laws associated with that will benefit the smart thermostat market during the study period.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Smart Thermostat corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Smart Thermostat industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Alphabet Inc. (Nest Labs)

Ecobee

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Netatmo

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Tado

Zen Thermostat

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Smart Thermostat industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Smart Thermostat output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Smart Thermostat output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Smart Thermostat products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Smart Thermostat market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global smart thermostat market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Others

By Application Outlook

Air Conditioning Split AC Window AC Portable AC Others

Heating

Ventilation

By End User Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Smart Thermostat industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Smart Thermostat market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Smart Thermostat market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

