Digital Printing Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factor, Revenue Management and Analysis by 2031

The “Digital Printing Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global digital printing market size was US$ 22.2 billion in 2021. The global digital printing market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Digital printing systems are highly used as advanced printing technology to offer accurate, short-run, and cost-effective color printing. The digital printing system is used to develop high-quality finish products at affordable rates. They are used to develop marketing material such as business cards, direct mail, letters, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The inkjet printing solutions are gaining significant traction due to their flexibility and cost-efficiency. In addition, the rising adoption of IoT and AI-based technologies will surge the growth of the global digital printing market.

Digital printing technologies find their wide applications in the consumer electronics industry. The surging demand for efficient consumer electronics will significantly contribute to the growth of the global digital printing market.

The rising demand for sustainable printing solutions across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, label, and healthcare industries, will escalate the growth of the industry. Further, an increasing number of technological advancements will also benefit the global digital printing market throughout the forecast period.

On the contrary, the need for high initial investment for digital printing plants may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global digital printing market. However, the market witnessed significant opportunities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. These two sectors witnessed abrupt burden and crucial need to develop novel drugs and treatment. The global digital printing market observed substantial growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Moreover, the use of printers declined abruptly among the organization. Most of the organizations began operating on the remote mode. Thus, it hampered the growth of the digital printing market. On the contrary, the rising demand for flexible packaging surged the growth of the digital printing industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific digital printing market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to the rising demand for consumer electronics and packaged goods. In addition, rising digitization and the presence of prominent textile printing dealers will benefit the market during the study period. Furthermore, the growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for novel drugs and devices will contribute to the growth of the digital printing market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Digital Printing corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Digital Printing industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Canon

Hewlett-Packard Development

Ricoh Company

Mimaki Engineering

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Durst Phototechnik AG

Inca Digital Printers Limited

Printronix

Brother Industries

Oki Electric Industry

Toshiba

Samsung Electronics

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Digital Printing industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Digital Printing output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Digital Printing output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Digital Printing products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Digital Printing market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global digital printing market segmentation focuses on Printhead, Ink Type, Application, Product, and Region.

By Printhead Type Outlook

Inkjet

Laser

By Ink Type Outlook

UV-Cured Ink

Aqueous Ink

Solvent Ink

Latex Ink

Dye Sublimation Ink

By Application Outlook

Plastic Film or Foil

Release Liner

Glass

Textile

Paper

Ceramic

Others

By Product Type Outlook

Digital Printers

Ink

Printhead

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

