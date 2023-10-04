Medical Device Market Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Opportunity and Forecast 2031

The “Medical Device Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global medical device market size was US$ 451.2 billion in 2021. The global medical device market is forecast to grow to US$ 730.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The medical industry is forecast to witness significant evolution due to the growing adoption of technologically advanced products. In addition, the growing number of launches in medical devices industry will contribute to the growth of the market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will also contribute to the growth of the global medical device market. According to the report by American Heart Association, around 17.6 million deaths were reported due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016. This data is forecast to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Thus, it will surge the demand for healthcare and efficient medical devices.

Medical devices are highly used by healthcare professionals to gather data and then analyze it for recommending solutions. Thus, it benefits both patients and doctors. In addition, growing penetration of 3D printing in the healthcare industry will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing number of R&D activities will significantly surge the growth of the medical devices market. In addition, trending home healthcare will contribute to the growth of the global medical devices market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare segment witnessed a sudden upsurge in the demand for efficient services. Thus, it soared the demand for medical devices in order to offer advanced services to the patients without wasting a second. Furthermore, the demand for high-tech products, such as respiratory ventilators and related equipment, took a pace. Various companies introduced smart ventilators to cater to the demand of the consumers and help the doctors. Due to this global health emergency, many jurisdictions declared to curb the spread of the virus and save the population. It hampered the manufacturing activities for a short time. Thus, it restricted the growth of the industry for a short time.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global medical devices market. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases and high healthcare expenditure. The growing deployment of advanced technology in the healthcare segment will also contribute to the growth of the industry during the study period.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Medical Device corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Medical Device industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers(Siemens AG)

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Smith & Nephew PLC

GE Healthcare

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Medical Device industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Medical Device output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Medical Device output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Medical Device products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Medical Device market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global medical devices market segmentation focuses on Category, Application, Sector, End-User, and Region.

By Category Outlook

Diagnostic Devices Electrodiagnostic Devices Radiation Devices Imaging Parts & Accessories

Consumables Syringes, Needles & Catheters Bandages & Dressings Suturing Materials Other Consumables

Patient Aids Portable Aids Therapeutic Applications Orthopedics and Prosthetics Fixation Devices Artificial Joints Other Artificial Body Parts

Dental Products Dental Instrument & Supplies Dental Capital Equipment

Patient Monitoring Devices

MIS

IVD

Other Medical Device Categories

By Application Outlook

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmics

Respiratory

Urology & Gynecology

General and Plastic Surgery

Endoscopy

Dental

Diabetic Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

General Hospital and Healthcare

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Neurology

Robotics Navigation

Other Applications

By Sector

Public

Private

By End-Users

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End-Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Medical Device industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Medical Device market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Medical Device market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

