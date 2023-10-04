Aircraft Manufacturing Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factor, Revenue Management and Analysis by 2031

The “Aircraft Manufacturing Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global aircraft manufacturing market size was US$ 291.1 million in 2021. The global aircraft manufacturing market is forecast to grow to US$ 481.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global aircraft manufacturing market is forecast to witness inevitable growth throughout the forecast period due to the growing urban population and rising employment rate. In addition, favorable support from government bodies to improve the aerospace and defense sector will surge the growth of the market.

The term aerospace encompasses gliders, helicopters, passenger aircraft, uncrewed aerial vehicles & drones, ultra-light aircraft, and airships. The wide applications of aerospace in military & defense, civil & tourism, commercial, and other sectors will propel the global aircraft manufacturing market forward.

Increasing defense expenditure will contribute to market growth. In addition, initiatives by industry players to introduce sustainable solutions will bring significant evolution in the industry. For instance, Airbus and CFM recently unveiled their plans to jointly test hydrogen plane propulsion. Moreover, Brazil’s Embraer also inked an R&D partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce for the development of sustainable aircraft.

Growing advancements, such as the use of ML (Machine Learning) techniques such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) in airplane manufacturing to improve safety, quality, and efficiency, will benefit the global aircraft manufacturing market. The ML algorithms are used to collect the data and analyze it. In addition, technological innovations aiming to reduce manufacturing costs and improve the performance of airplanes will benefit the global aircraft manufacturing market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the pandemic drastically hampered the entire aerospace industry. Government authorities also started focusing more on healthcare instead of infrastructure, aerospace, and other industries. Thus, it restricted aircraft manufacturing activities.

In addition, imposed lockdown and other restrictions halted international trade, which hampered the R&D activities. Thus, all of these factors negatively impacted the global aircraft manufacturing market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global aircraft manufacturing market, owing to the increasing focus on improved productivity and cost reduction to facilitate fleets and sub-fleets. In addition, growing spending in the defense sector will contribute to the growth of the market.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are also forecast to register significant growth due to increasing defense spending in emerging economies like China, India, South Korea. In addition, favorable policies developed by the governments of these countries will further contribute to the growth of the global aircraft manufacturing market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Aircraft Manufacturing corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Aircraft Manufacturing industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

The Boeing Company

Airbus Group

Lockheed Martin Corp.

BAE Systems PLC

Bombardier Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Aircraft Manufacturing industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Aircraft Manufacturing output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Aircraft Manufacturing output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Aircraft Manufacturing products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Aircraft Manufacturing market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global aircraft manufacturing market segmentation focuses on Product, Applications, and Region.

By Product

Gliders

Helicopters

Ultra-Light Aircraft

Passenger aircraft

Unmanned aerial vehicles & drones

Blimps (Airship)

By Applications

Military & defense

Civil

Commercial (Freight)

Others (Agriculture, Experiments & prototypes)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Aircraft Manufacturing industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Aircraft Manufacturing market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Aircraft Manufacturing market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

