Automotive Smart Tire Market Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Opportunity and Forecast 2031

The “Automotive Smart Tire Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global automotive smart tire market size was US$ 76.9 billion in 2021. The global automotive smart tire market is forecast to grow to US$ 126.75 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing awareness about environmental conservation is expected to surge the demand for eco-friendly cars like hydrogen cars and electric cars. As a result, the demand for automotive smart tires will significantly increase during the forecast period.

Automotive smart tires are highly efficient for saving fuel. The growing fuel prices will surge the demand for smart tires. In addition, improvements in transportation safety and favorable laws, such as the TREAD Act, will contribute to the market growth.

Moreover, smart tires are highly efficient in overcoming several challenges, such as high operating costs of the caravans, tire failures in autonomous trucks, and delays. Thus, such benefits will contribute to market growth.

The growing popularity of autonomous and connected vehicles will escalate the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing number of government policies to boost the sales of electric vehicles will benefit the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the pandemic, the demand for vehicles declined drastically. The pandemic forced the citizens to change their purchasing choices and focus on healthcare. As a result, it has declined market growth. In addition, production delays and other challenges like shortage of laborers and raw material hampered the growth of the automotive smart tire market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive smart tire market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, mainly due to the contribution of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Asia-Pacific holds the largest automotive industry, which is also beneficial for the industry players to expand their geographical reach. In addition, the rising demand for next-generation high-performance tires will gain significant traction in the coming years. Thus, it will propel the automotive smart tire market forward.

The increasing research and development activities and favorable initiatives by government bodies to curb pollution will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, surging demand for electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and connected vehicles will benefit the regional market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Automotive Smart Tire corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Automotive Smart Tire industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Continental AG

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Bridgestone Corporation

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Company Limited

Nokian Tyres Plc

Toyo Tire Corporation

JK Tyres & Industries Ltd.

Revvo Technologies, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Automotive Smart Tire industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Automotive Smart Tire output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Automotive Smart Tire output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Automotive Smart Tire products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Automotive Smart Tire market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive smart tire market segmentation focuses on Application, Product, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Product Outlook

Connected Tires

Intelligent Tires

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

