Taiwan ally Marshall Islands' new ambassador gives first interview in role

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) new Ambassador to Taiwan Anjanette Kattil has given her first interview since taking on the role.

She spoke to Taiwan News on Sept. 21 about climate, the U.S., diplomatic and economic relations with Taiwan, and the Marshallese community in the country. The self described career diplomat previously served as the embassy's deputy, and took the helm as Aambassador on Aug. 30.

Climate

Kattil said the Marshallese like to refer to their home as a “big ocean state,” rather than the “small island state” descriptor commonly applied. However, the fact remains the country’s land area is small and low lying, meaning climate change is an existential threat to the country and its culture.

“Climate change is here, and if we sit idly by, it will wash us off the face of the Earth,” Kattil said. “We may be on the front lines, but climate change is going to affect the rest of us eventually.

“So, the time is now, and we need the rest of the world to come together,” she said. Kattil said the country is calling on the whole world to recognize shared failures in meeting climate commitments, and to change course.

“As my president (David Kabua) mentioned during his message at the high-level session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly just last week, this roadmap must include adaptation and mitigation,“ Kattil said. This includes climate funding for the RMI and all low-lying atoll countries, she said.

“It needs to be adequate, predictable, available, and accessible, so that we can adapt to the impacts of climate change.”

In April, Taiwan signed an MOU with the RMI on climate change mitigation, which the country’s then trade minister called “instrumental” in the Marshall’s climate fight. The ambassador said that in addition to this agreement, there will likely be more cooperation with Taiwan on climate issues in the future.



A coral reef in the Marshall Islands. (RMI Embassy photo)

Elephant in the room

The RMI’s Micronesian neighbor Palau has said it would be open to building a diplomatic relationship with China, if not for the requirement that they cut all ties with Taiwan’s government. When asked about this, the ambassador said the RMI is confident in its relationship with Taiwan.

“I cannot speak for other countries, but I can say that the RMI and Taiwan share a very special relationship,” she said. “Taiwan is not just a close ally, but we have always considered them family, and families should not be tied to preconditions.”

“It's important that we continue to work closely with Taiwan to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free and open,” Kattil said. “Despite external pressure, at the end of the day, that is the right thing to do.”

“I very much think that it's important that we are here in solidarity of our relationship with Taiwan, and to ensure that the status quo remains,” Kattil said.

The ambassador also said she supports Taiwan’s participation in U.N. systems amid Taiwan's increasing calls for inclusion. RMI President Kabua also voiced his support for Taiwan’s inclusion at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20.

“President Kabua spoke about how there is a crack in the U.N., because the 23 million people of Taiwan are still excluded from the U.N.'s specialized mechanisms, especially the mechanisms that talk about the Sustainale Development Goals (SDGs). Taiwan continues to contribute immensely to the achievements of the SDGs, having surpassed all 17.”

“The RMI will continue to speak out in support of Taiwan's meaningful participation,” she said.



Marshall Islands' President David Kabua addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, on Sept. 20. (Reuters photo)

The other elephant

In July the U.S. appointed China-experienced diplomat Laura Stone to the RMI as the country’s new ambassador after China’s efforts to step up its presence in the Pacific over recent years. Kattil said she has not yet met Stone, but the RMI welcomes her appointment.

Kattil said working with Stone will be a continuation of the long standing U.S.-RMI relationship. “From what I understand, she comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience and I think her appointment is important, especially during this time where the security in the Pacific is at risk,” she said.

The long-standing relationship between the RMI and the U.S. is conducted under a Compact of Free Association signed between both sides. The U.S. also has these agreements with Taiwan’s two other Pacific allies, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.

The agreements provide the Pacific Island countries with financial assistance in return for full U.S. access to the countries’ territory for military use, which includes massive and strategically important areas in the Pacific Ocean. In July, the RMI and the U.S. came to an agreement after compact negotiations became stuck on compensation for U.S. nuclear testing in the country.

Kattil hopes Stone’s appointment to the country will help both sides overcome the compensation issue. “As President Kabua mentioned at the United Nations General Assembly, we hope through these negotiations that we can settle these long-standing issues related to the nuclear testing legacy in our country,” she said.



The second of the two atomic bomb tests on the Marshall Islands was conducted in July 1946. (Reuters, U.S. Navy photo)

Economy

The RMI and Taiwan have an agreement on economic cooperation that will soon come into force, Kattil said. She said she hope to see more Marshallese goods coming into Taiwan as a result, and more Taiwanese tourists visiting the country.

Kattil said that recently an agreement has been signed to allow Taiwanese people to enter the country for 90 days visa free, which she hopes will promote tourism and business exchange. “And of course, we are hoping that more people from Taiwan can visit our country so they can learn about our beautiful country and our people, she said.”

In terms of getting to the RMI from Taiwan, post-pandemic the options are more limited than before. The ambassador said she hopes that flights from Taiwan to the RMI via Guam will resume soon, and said discussions are underway with Taiwan’s airlines.



The Marshall Islands Embassy is located in Taipei's Diplomatic Quarter. (Taiwan News, Water Chien photo)

Marshallese in Taiwan

The approximately 70 Marshallese in Taiwan are mostly students, the ambassador said. She added that the RMI’s first surgeon completed his training in Taiwan, and more medical doctors are currently training in Taiwan.

Study in Taiwan has enabled the RMI to build a talent pool of quality professionals, medical doctors, future diplomats and businesses, business people Kattil said. “They come back not having just obtained an education and skills for adult life, but more importantly, a love for Taiwan and an understanding for Taiwan and the people here,” she said.

Kattil also said her country has signed an MOU with Taiwan’s Council of Indigenous Peoples to promote traditional Marshallese cultural traditions and language. “I’m hoping to focus on that by closely engaging with the CIP during my time here,” she said.

“Not just to highlight, but also to promote the preservation of Indigenous ways of life, language, and culture. That is important, because it’s the heartbeat of a country,” Kattil said.



Cudjuy Patjidres and his Marshallese apprentice tattoo using traditional Paiwan methods. (Cudjuy Patjidres photos)

“And it’s not just me, my government is also very keen on preservation of culture, language, and tradition way of life, she said. “I'm hoping (Marshallese) can continue to engage with the Indigenous community through youth forums, or through any other means.”

One standout area in this regard so far is a tattoo apprenticeship a young Marshallese woman is doing with Paiwan tattoo master Cudjuy Patjidres (宋海華).

Many aspects of Marshallese culture completely disappeared after the islands' colonization and through Western missionaries' influence, the ambassador said. “Tattooing being one of them.”

Kattil said the Marshallese apprentice is learning the Paiwan tattooing method of tapping, and that she hopes to bring this practise back to the RMI and revitalize traditional tattooing there. “This is something going back to our shared Austronesian traditions, and some of the traditions that we have lost,” she said.

“Through this apprenticeship we are hoping to revive these lost, traditional arts,” Kattil said. “So, our Marshallese student being an apprentice of the Paiwan tattoo master is very special.”



An aerial view of Majuro, the Marshall Islands' capital and largest city that sits on an atoll of the same name. (RMI Embassy photo)