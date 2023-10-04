National Day light show at Presidential Office a tribute to Taiwanese women

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Office of the President will put on a five-day projection mapping spectacle dedicated to Taiwanese women as part of the Double Ten Day celebrations from Friday (Oct. 6).

Themed “A Blessing to the Future of Hers” (致未來的她), the light show will celebrate iconic female figures shaping the history of Taiwan, according to the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), the organizer of the event.

The Presidential Office building will be transformed into a canvas onto which the tales of characters from Taiwanese films will be told through a light showcase in a pink palette. Women’s perseverance in the face of adversity will be a highlight of the display, wrote CNA.

Those spotlighted include the country’s first female painter Chen Chin (陳進), first female poet Chen Hsiu-his (陳秀喜), and first female director Chen Wen-min (陳文敏).

Meanwhile, a retrospective exhibition will feature parts from past National Day light shows that celebrated Taiwan’s many laudable moments, in art, culture, technology, sports, environment, and more. The event will take place until Oct. 15 at the South Taipei Space No. 1 at GACC, in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District.

Now in its seventh year, the Presidential Office light showcase has rendered the edifice a 140-meter theater and time capsule for people to look back and move forward, the event curator Agi Chen (陳怡潔) said.

The show will be held every 30 minutes between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Oct. 6-10. Visit the Facebook page of GACC to learn more.



The National Day light show at the Presidential Office is a tribute to Taiwanese women. (GACC website image)