Thief snatches gold chain and eludes Taipei police on multiday chase

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gold chain worth NT$300,000 (US$9,250) was stolen from a Shilin jewelry shop by a 21-year-old male suspect surnamed Shih (施), fueling a multiday chase before being apprehended Tuesday evening (Oct. 3).

The suspect in custody has a history of drug use and fraud and was reportedly short on cash before planning the robbery of a Taipei gold shop. After running off with the gold chain, he took nine taxis over two days before being apprehended, per CTS.

At a press conference announcing the arrest, Taipei City’s Shilin Police Precinct said it had received a call from the 110 hotline at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 30) about a robbery of a jewelry store on Danan Road. Police officers were dispatched to investigate.

After reviewing surveillance footage, it was found that the suspect was shown a gold chain weighing more than 160 grams, which he tried on around his neck. He then fled the jewelry store and ran through Shilin Night Market and into a nearby MRT station, where he boarded a train and escaped.

According to the police investigation, Shih was short of money during the Mid-Autumn Holiday. After committing the crime, he immediately sold the gold chain through underground connections, netting him NT$250,000 in cash.

Flush with funds from his crime, he went to a hostess bar on Taipei’s Linsen North Road, and later left with a woman to stay with him at a hotel.

Shih was able to evade police by taking multiple taxis. Police were able to narrow their search to New Taipei’s Sanchung District and he was apprehended outside a hotel on Zhengyi North Road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 3). The whereabouts of the stolen chain is still unknown.

Shilin Police Precinct reminds all jewelry and related businesses to pay attention to theft prevention. When customers come in to view items, electronic locks should be activated at the entrance to ensure thieves cannot make an easy escape.