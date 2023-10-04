Updates on Taiwan's school and office closures for Typhoon Koinu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to Typhoon Koinu (小犬), counties in southern Taiwan and outer islands have declared at least partial school and office closures.

The following areas will close offices and schools due to the typhoon as of Wednesday (Oct. 4):

Pingtung County

Work and classes as usual Wednesday.

Shihzih Township, Fangshan Township, Checheng Township, Hengchun Township, Manzhou Township, Peony Township: Work and classes canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Taitung County

Work and classes canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Green Island Township: Work and classes canceled Wednesday.

Orchid Island Township: Work and classes canceled Wednesday.

Penghu County

Work and classes canceled Wednesday.

For more information, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.