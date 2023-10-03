Brazil Frozen Food Market Scaling New Heights With Impressive Growth By 2031 | Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Aurora, BRF

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Brazil Frozen Food Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for Brazil Frozen Food Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. Brazil Frozen Food Market was valued at US$ 10.96 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass the market valuation of US$ 18.61 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.

The report includes examples of business intelligence tools, including tables, bar and pie charts, market data and statistics, sales and revenue by region, forecasts of the size of the global market, analyses of manufacturing costs, the industrial supply chain, and market definition.

Key Analytical Areas

The Brazil frozen food market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, reflecting both global and regional trends. Increasing urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and expanding retail channels are some of the key driving forces behind the expansion of this market in Brazil. This growth is impressive when we consider that the global average during this period was slightly lower. Brazil’s burgeoning middle class, which comprises around 47% of its population of over 214 million, has been a significant consumer of frozen products. This demographic’s rising disposable income has contributed immensely to the demand for convenience foods, which includes frozen products.

The consumption patterns also provide insight into the Brazil frozen food market’s character. For instance, frozen meat products held a market share of about 21% in Brazil in 2022. Poultry, particularly chicken, was a dominant segment, accounting for nearly 22% of the total frozen meat products. In contrast, frozen vegetables and fruits saw growth at a CAGR of 4.95 and 4.18% in 2022 respectively, and collectively accounted for about 13% of the market share. The increasing health awareness among Brazilians, paired with the desire for quick and easy meal preparations, is driving these numbers up.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Types and Applications is well examined in the global Brazil Frozen Food Market study.

By Product Type

Fruits Seasonal Regular

Vegetables Peas Corn Potatoes Others

Dairy Products Milk Butter Cheese Others

Meat & Poultry Red Meat Pork Meat Poultry Meat

Seafood

Bakery Products Bread Pizza Crust Cakes & Pastries Others

Soups Ready Meals Dumplings Rice based Italian (Pastas) Indian Korean Chinese Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Online Supermarket/ Hypermarket Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores

Enterprise Sale (B2B) HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) – Food Service Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others) Educational Institutes Food Processing Industry



Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global Brazil Frozen Food Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

Key Players

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

Aurora

BRF

CJ Foods

ConAgra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

JBS

Kellogg Company

Mccain Foods Limited

Nestle SA

NH Foods Ltd.

Nichirei Corporation

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd

Swift/Seara Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Unilever

Other Prominent Players

