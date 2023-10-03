Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market To Surpass Revenue Of US$ 340.8 Billion By 2031 | Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., AppLovin Corp

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. Asia Pacific digital advertising market was valued at US$ 174.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass the valuation of US$ 340.8 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

Download the In-Depth PDF Brochure Of this Strategic Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-digital-advertising-market

The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.

The report includes examples of business intelligence tools, including tables, bar and pie charts, market data and statistics, sales and revenue by region, forecasts of the size of the global market, analyses of manufacturing costs, the industrial supply chain, and market definition.

We offer a comprehensive report with more than 100 tables, charts, and figures, as well as a complete TOC.

Key Analytical Areas

The Asia Pacific (APAC) digital advertising market has, over the past few years, emerged as a formidable player in the global advertising landscape. Driven by a burgeoning internet user base, advancements in technology, and an increasingly digital-savvy populace, the APAC region boasts impressive growth numbers that beckon attention from advertisers worldwide. In terms of sheer volume, APAC is home to over 2.6 billion internet users, accounting for more than half of the global online population. This vast digital populace has propelled the region to become one of the fastest-growing digital ad markets globally. As per a 2022 report, APAC’s digital advertising spending reached over $174.4 billion, showcasing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.37% from 2018 to 2022.

China, being the largest digital advertising market in the region, contributes significantly to these numbers. With over 900 million internet users, the nation alone accounted for around $78 billion in digital ad spending in 2022. The likes of Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu dominate this space, harnessing their vast ecosystems to serve a plethora of advertising solutions to businesses. But while China plays a pivotal role, countries like India, Indonesia, and the Philippines are emerging as key growth drivers. India, with its 650 million internet users as of 2022, witnessed a remarkable 52% year-on-year growth in digital advertising spend, reaching nearly $3.5 billion in the same year.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Types and Applications is well examined in the global Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market study.

By Platform

Mobile Ad

In-App

Mobile Web

Desktop Ad

Digital TV & Others

By Ad-Format

Digital Display Ad

Programmatic Transactions

Non-programmatic Transactions

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Browse the Complete Comprehensive Report Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-digital-advertising-market

By Industry Verticals

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Others

By Country

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

ASEAN Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Philippines Singapore Thailand Rest of ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

Key Players

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

AppLovin Corp

Meta (Facebook Inc.)

Google Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Twitter Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Our Report Includes the Following Major Points:

Our researchers provide comprehensive responses, identify important openings and novel investment opportunities, and provide practical market strategy suggestions.

These responses will carefully examine the following: Breakdown of opportunities for value chains and representatives

Market opportunities and difficulties.

Leading Competitors in the industry.

For each of the five major market segments, conduct a PEST analysis.

The primary forces propelling the market

Size and development of the market over the predicted time frame.

The current vendors in the global market must do a complete SWOT analysis of the opportunities and risks.

Future development potential in some industries

Grab Your Sample PDF Report Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-digital-advertising-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation quickly, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They can make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, your patron comes at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook

Related Research Reports: