Pet Preservation Services Market Is Projected To Showcase Significant Growth By 2031 | Bischoff Pets, Gotham Taxidermy, Indian Creek Taxidermy

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Pet Preservation Services Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market of Pet Preservation Services Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. The Global pet preservation services market was valued at US$ 87.6 million in 2022 and is projected to surpass the market valuation of US$ 111.4 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 2.71% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

Key Analytical Areas

The pet preservation services market has evolved considerably over the years, with a range of services and innovations introduced to cater to the deeply emotional needs of pet owners. The market landscape has become increasingly diversified, offering services from traditional taxidermy to cutting-edge freeze-drying techniques. Furthermore, regional differences significantly impact the choices of pet owners, with cultural factors playing a pivotal role in preservation preferences across the globe. From an economic perspective, the market is showing a promising growth trajectory. In the last five years alone, consumer spending on pet preservation services has risen by an impressive 8%. Demographic data suggests that millennials, who represent about 35% of pet owners, are more inclined to invest in preservation services compared to older generations. This group is willing to spend, on average, $1,200 to $3,000 on various preservation methods.

One of the more modern interventions in this market is the incorporation of technology. The advent of biotech has introduced DNA preservation and even sparked debates about the possibility of cloning. Simultaneously, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies have found their footing in this sector, with a projected market share growth of 15% by 2025. Virtual memorials for pets, made possible by AR and VR, offer an immersive experience, capturing around 10% of the overall pet memorialization market. When diving deeper into understanding the emotional factors influencing decision-making, a recent survey revealed that 70% of pet owners consider memorialization as a significant step in their grieving process. Furthermore, 85% of those who opted for pet preservation services reported high satisfaction levels, indicating a robust positive correlation between service quality and emotional well-being.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Freeze Drying Preservation Services

Taxidermy Preservation Services

Others

By Application

Cat

Dog

Bird

Others

By Region

America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Italy Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Egypt

Turkey

Israel

South Africa

Competitive Insights

Leading Key Players of the Pet Preservation Services Market

AEWS Pet Preservation

Alessandra Dzuba

Animal Family Pet Preservation

Bischoff Pets

Gotham Taxidermy

Indian Creek Taxidermy

Perpetual Pet

Precious Creature

Preserved Pets

Second Life Freeze Dry

WHAM Preservation LLC

Wyrick

Xtreme

Other prominent players

