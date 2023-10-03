Europe Agricultural Equipment Market Navigating Uncharted Horizons for Growth and Success | AGCO Corporation, Agromaster, APV GmbH

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Europe Agricultural Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for Europe Agricultural Equipment Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. Europe agricultural equipment market was valued at US$ 30.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 47.7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Key Analytical Areas of the Europe Agricultural Equipment Market

The European agricultural equipment market has long been a prominent player in the global agricultural industry. A union of technological innovation, sustainable farming practices, and economic dynamics have shaped the region’s market trends and will likely influence its trajectory in the foreseeable future. Europe has been a hub for manufacturing and exporting agricultural machinery, with countries like Germany, France, and Italy leading the charge. In 2022, the European agricultural machinery market was valued at approximately $30.7 billion, indicating its considerable economic significance. Among the various machinery segments, tractors held the lion’s share, accounting for around 35% of the total sales in the same year.

Several factors have fueled the demand for modern agricultural equipment in Europe. The growing population necessitates increased agricultural productivity, which has led to a 20% surge in the adoption of precision farming technologies between 2018 and 2022. These technologies, like GPS guidance, drones, and sensor-based soil and crop monitoring, have not only increased yield but also contributed to sustainable farming practices. Moreover, the European Union’s aggressive sustainability goals have propelled the market towards more environmentally friendly machinery. By 2021, there was a reported 15% increase in sales of electric and hybrid tractors compared to the previous year, a trend poised to persist as environmental concerns heighten.

Segmentation of the Europe Agricultural Equipment Market

By Type

Soil Cultivation Machinery

Planting Machinery

Fertilizing & Pest Control Machinery

Irrigation Equipment

Harvesting & Threshing Equipment

By Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

Northern Europe Norway Sweden Denmark Finland Iceland United Kingdom Ireland Lithuania Latvia Estonia

Rest of Europe Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Others



Competitive Insights of the Europe Agricultural Equipment Market

Northern Europe captures only 19.6% of the European agricultural equipment market. Agriculture in Northern Europe, which includes countries like Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, has faced challenges distinct from its southern counterparts. Geographically, the region has a lower percentage of arable land compared to other European regions. For instance, Finland has approximately 7.4% of its land designated as arable, whereas France boasts around 33.4%. This vast discrepancy translates to a reduced demand for large-scale agricultural machinery in Northern Europe.

Leading Key Players of the Europe Agricultural Equipment Market

AGCO Corporation

Agromaster

APV GmbH

Bellota Agrisolutions

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Escorts Limited

Fliegl Agro-Center GmbH

HORSCH Maschinen GmbH

ISEKI & Co.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

KUBOTA Corporation

KUHN SAS

LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Mascar SpA

Maschio Gaspardo S.p.A

MaterMacc S.p.A

Morris Equipment Ltd

Quivogne CEE GmbH

Other Prominent Players

