Ukraine updates: Kyiv downs swarm of Iranian-made drones

Ukraine says it successfully shot down all but three of more than 30 Iranian-built drones fired by Russian forces from the occupied Crimea Peninsula.

The attack came as Kyiv warns that Moscow is increasingly turning back to a tactic of targeting energy infrastructure as it did last winter.

A statement said an Iskander-K cruise missile was also shot down.

In other news, the UK's Ministry of Defence says Moscow's tactic of labeling political opponents "foreign agents" is proving successful.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, October 3:

Ukraine says Russia shoots down 29 drones, missile

Ukraine says it has downed over two dozen Iranian-made kamikaze attack drones and a cruise missile that Russian forces launched from the Crimean peninsula.

Kyiv says Russia has resumed its campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure that left millions without heating and water for long periods last year.

"On the night of October 3, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked [Ukraine] with 31 Shaheds [unmanned aerial vehicles] and an Iskander-K cruise missile," the air force said, adding that it had downed the missile and 29 of the drones.

The drones and missiles were shot down by forces responsible for the southern region of Mykolaiv and the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, the air force said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday urged European Union foreign ministers who met in Kyiv to widen sanctions on Russia and also Iran for its supply of attack drones to Moscow.

UK says Russia's 'foreign agent' tag proving successful

The UK Ministry of Defence says new polling suggests that Russian authorities are successfully using the notorious "foreign agent" designation to move public opinion against the West and in favor of the war.

The polling by Russia’s state-owned Russian Public Opinion Research Center suggests the state’s anti-West, pro-war narratives are gaining traction.

The polling said claimed 61% of those surveyed said that they considered people and organizations labeled "foreign agents" to be "traitors" who "disseminate lies" about Russia.

Russia has tightened and broadened the foreign agent legislation since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Those deemed foreign agents must mark their published work with a disclaimer noting their status.

"The measures significantly narrow the information space within Russia, making it increasingly difficult to articulate any viewpoint, including dissenting about the war, which deviates from the official line," the UK ministry said.

Putin could soon announce new tilt at presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon indicate he will stand in a 2024 presidential election, the country's Kommersant newspaper reports.

An election win would pave the way for the Kremlin chief to remain in power until 2030.

Officials suspect that Putin may announce at a conference in November that he will take part in the election in March next year. The newspaper cited unidentified sources close to the presidential administration.

Putin was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999. He has been leader for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, although part of his period of effective rule saw him serve as prime minister.

Putin said last month he would make an announcement only after parliament called the presidential election, which should happen before the end of December.