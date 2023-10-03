Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pro-CCP, anti-CCP groups duel with graffiti on Johns Hopkins mascot

Defacing Jay the Blue Jay Statue is a tradition among Johns Hopkins undergraduates

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/03 18:02
Chinese student takes selfie with pro-CCP graffiti (left) and subsequent counter-defacement. (X, Northrop Gundam/Misha Novikov images)

Chinese student takes selfie with pro-CCP graffiti (left) and subsequent counter-defacement. (X, Northrop Gundam/Misha Novikov images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Students supporting and opposing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have engaged in a tit-for-tat graffiti battle on Johns Hopkins University's famous mascot.

On Tuesday morning (Oct. 3), a screenshot of a Chinese student taking a selfie in front of Jay the Blue Jay Statue covered in red paint surfaced on major social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. On the statue's shield are painted the yellow stars of the Chinese flag, the number "74," which marks the 74 years since the CCP took power in Beijing, the word "China," and a hammer and cycle.

Under the photo, the student wrote in Chinese: "JHU is awesome. Happy National Day." The student explained that she had spraypainted the mascot in front of the cafeteria to celebrate China's National Day and included a Chinese hashtag that read "#NationalDay."

Australian political activist Drew Pavlou posted the screenshot and wrote that CCP supporters had sprayed the mascot to mark "CCP National Day." However, Kevin Kind, a PhD candidate at the university's Department of History retweeted Pavlou's post and explained that defacing the mascot is an undergraduate tradition that "happens several times each semester."

Another student at the university, Misha Novikov, uploaded a link to the university's mascot policy under another X post with the screenshot. According to Johns Hopkins University guidelines, the Jay the Blue Jay Statue was "created by students for students as an outlet to express themselves creatively and spontaneously and promote the Blue Jay spirit."

Students are allowed to "promote events, programming, and community spirit, and to further the free and open exchange of ideas." There are five major conditions that must be met, such as only Johns Hopkins students and staff can paint the statue and the university reserves the right to remove paintings that breach a law or policy.

Novikov uploaded a photo showing that other students had already retaliated against the pro-CCP messages with anti-CCP graffiti of their own. The graffiti included vulgar Mandarin and English slogans scrawled in black mocking and cursing Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平).
China National Day
pro-CCP
pro-China
pro-China groups
pro-Beijing propaganda
propaganda
anti-CCP protests
Johns Hopkins University

RELATED ARTICLES

Former president to boycott 'Taiwan National Day,' cites anti-independence
Former president to boycott 'Taiwan National Day,' cites anti-independence
2023/10/02 11:20
Bipartisan senators urge US universities to work with Taiwan in replacing Confucius Institutes
Bipartisan senators urge US universities to work with Taiwan in replacing Confucius Institutes
2023/09/27 10:12
Taiwan hosts freedom summit at unthinkable hotel
Taiwan hosts freedom summit at unthinkable hotel
2023/09/21 14:25
Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine pessimistic about shipping demand
Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine pessimistic about shipping demand
2023/09/20 16:31
Chinese information warfare flares up ahead of Taiwan VP's state visit to Paraguay, transit to US
Chinese information warfare flares up ahead of Taiwan VP's state visit to Paraguay, transit to US
2023/08/11 19:07