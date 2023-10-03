Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Market Size, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to [2023-2031]

The “Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global smart cleaning and hygiene market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global smart cleaning and hygiene market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for domestic consumer robots and trending smart infrastructure across various industrial verticals will contribute to the growth of the global smart cleaning and hygiene market. In addition, a growing number of investments in the technologies will fuel the growth of the market. The growing trend of smart homes will also escalate the growth of the global smart cleaning and hygiene market.

Increasing automation in the healthcare, hospitality, and retail segment will offer ample growth opportunities for the global smart cleaning and hygiene market.

Other factors such as the growth in disposable income and lifestyle changes will also boost the adoption of smart cleaning and hygiene devices in the residential sector. Furthermore, countries like Japan, Germany, and South Korea are witnessing an upsurge in the demand for household cleaning robots as it is becoming an everyday reality. Thus, such factors will benefit the global smart cleaning and hygiene market.

Growing advancements, including innovative launches and other strategies, will offer ample growth opportunities for the global smart cleaning and hygiene market. For instance, Roborock unveiled S5 Max, the Next Generation robot in Robot Vacuuming & Mopping, in 2020. The robot is specifically designed to offer seamless automated mopping in order to offer well-vacuumed homes. Thus, advancements in the global smart cleaning and hygiene market will gain traction, thereby propelling the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the onset of the COVID-9 pandemic, the global smart cleaning and hygiene market witnessed significant changes in the developing industries due to the lack of awareness. However, the pandemic increased the demand for robots, mainly in the healthcare and aviation sectors. The demand for cleaning robots also increased for home cleaning and hygiene applications. Air duct and shaft cleaning robots, swimming pool cleaning robots, window cleaning, indoor and outdoor robots gained significant popularity due to the wake of the pandemic. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the global smart cleaning and hygiene market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart cleaning and hygiene market is expected to witness huge growth potential due to increasing disposable income and rising employment rates. In addition, advancements in the region gain significant traction due to growing urbanization. For instance, Roborock, a developer of intelligent vacuum cleaners, unveiled its new robotic vacuum, S4 Max, in Hong Kong in the year 2020.

Europe is forecast to witness an upsurge in the demand for smart home devices, which will contribute to the market growth.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Smart Cleaning and Hygiene corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Smart Cleaning and Hygiene industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Cecotec Innovaciones SL

Neato Robotics Inc.

Electrolux AB

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Smart Cleaning and Hygiene industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Smart Cleaning and Hygiene products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Smart Cleaning and Hygiene market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global smart cleaning and hygiene market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Pool Cleaning Robot

Window Cleaning Robot

Other Hygiene-based Products

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By End User Outlook

Hospitals

Households

Corporate Offices

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

