Service Robotics Market Size, Expected to Boost Moderately over [2023-2031]

The “Service Robotics Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global service robotics market size was US$ 25.4 billion in 2021. The global service robotics market is forecast to grow to US$ 150.23 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.17% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Service robots are gaining significant popularity in the military and defense sectors. They are highly used for bomb disposal. Thus, the growing military expenditure and favorable investments by government bodies will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2018, the British Army announced its plan to deploy bomb disposal robots, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), equipped with high-definition cameras. Thus, it will significantly contribute to the growth of the global service robotics market during the study period.

The wide applications of service robots in healthcare, construction, public relation, and agriculture will benefit the global service robotics market.

Service robotics offer productivity and improve the process. In addition, it can be used at places where human reach is not possible. Thus, these advantages will escalate the growth of the market during the study period.

With the ongoing advancements and R&D activities, service robotics is forecast to offer broader and more flexible services. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the overall service robotics industry.

The growing e-commerce industry and growing adoption of service robotics by prominent retail vendors like AGVs drive the market forward. For instance, Kroger inked a partnership with United Kingdom online supermarket Ocado, with the aim to deploy its technology to manage warehouse operations in the United States.

High installation costs may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the adoption of service robotics in the healthcare and retail segment. E-commerce industries began adopting service robotics in order to cater to the public demands with efficiency. In addition, it also reduces the risk of virus transmission. Thus, the market witnessed significant growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific service robotics market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. It is due to the contribution of government bodies. For instance, the Chinese government has listed down the robotics industry and AI and automation industry for high-end development. In addition, the country is also launching a seven-year autonomous agriculture pilot program in Jiangsu Province. Such efforts are likely to be a major push towards market growth.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Service Robotics corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Service Robotics industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Dematic Corp.

Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Seegrid Corporation

Murata Machinery Ltd

Omron Adept Technology, Inc.

Bastian Solutions Inc.

JBT Corporation

SSI Schaefer AG

Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG

Transbotics Corporation

Mazor Robotics Ltd

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Knightscope Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd

Kollmorgen Corporation

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Service Robotics industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Service Robotics output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Service Robotics output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Service Robotics products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Service Robotics market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global service robotics market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Environment, End-User, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Hardware Airframe Sensors Cameras Actuators Power Supply Control Systems Navigation Systems Propulsion Systems Others

Software

By Type Outlook

Professional

Personal and Domestic

By Environment Outlook

Aerial

Ground

Marine

By End User Outlook

Logistics

Military and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Public Relations

Construction

Agriculture

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Service Robotics industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Service Robotics market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Service Robotics market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

