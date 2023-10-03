Alexa
Tigerair Taiwan launches regular flights to Kochi, Japan

Flights to Akita start in December

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/03 17:38
Tigerair Taiwan will launch regular flights between Taoyuan and Kochi in November. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low-cost airline Tigerair Taiwan will operate regular flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Kochi on the southern Japanese island of Shikoku from Nov. 1.

The China Airlines (CAL) subsidiary said there would be two flights per week, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday (Oct. 3). They would leave Taoyuan Wednesday and Saturday at 8:40 a.m., and return from Kochi at 2 p.m. the same days.

In order to mark the new route, the airline said it would sell tickets for the one-way, pre-tax fare of NT$2,499 (US$77.28) between 10 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 4) and 11:59 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 5). Tickets bought during that period would be valid for flights between Nov. 1 and March 30, 2024.

Last week, Tigerair Taiwan said it would start operating flights between Taoyuan and Akita in Northeast Japan on Dec. 10. Kochi’s Ryoma Airport and Akita bring the total of Japanese destinations for the budget airline to 18 for flights from Taoyuan, or 23 including flights from Kaohsiung.

Tigerair Taiwan has already operated charter flights between Taoyuan and Kochi in cooperation with Star Travel Corp. and with Kochi Prefecture.
