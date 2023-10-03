Taiwan seizes 10 kg of amphetamines disguised as milk powder

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Milk powder containers were used to conceal amphetamines in an international package intercepted by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), which held a press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 3).

The CIB said it received a tip from the Customs Administration Taipei Branch that a suspicious international express package from the U.S. destined for Taiwan contained 10 cans of milk powder. Upon investigation, each can contained 1 kilogram of the class-2 drug, amphetamine, per CTS.

Upon learning of the drug shipment, the CIB formed a task force of police departments from Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City. Taipei District Prosecutor's Office directed the investigation, which was intended to ensnare members of the drug distribution network.

The amphetamines in the milk cans had a beige appearance, similar to ordinary milk powder.

The task force monitored the shipment as it made its way via a postal delivery truck to Taoyuan’s Guishan District. A 35-year-old male surnamed Hsiao (蕭) was apprehended after signing for the package. He had a prior drug offense dating back to April 5.

Another suspect on the second floor at the time of the delivery was a 28-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), who tried to hide. He was arrested, and like his accomplice, he also had a prior drug offense dating back to April 26.

The CIB said 10.464 kg of amphetamines were seized, with a street value of more than NT$10 million (US$310,000), along with three cell phones. Both Xiao and Chen confessed to being the main instigators behind this drug shipment.

Police have had difficulty tracking other members of the suspected drug syndicate. After interrogation, both Xiao and Chen will face charges related to the Drug Prevention and Control Act, and for the time being, they are being detained incommunicado.