EquitiesFirst Podcast Series II, Episode 2: India’s time to shine? Opportunity and risk in indispensable India

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 October 2023 - EquitiesFirst, in alliance with The Economist Impact, is excited to present the second episode of Series II in our distinguished podcast series, seeking to dissect India's constantly evolving investment landscape.



In the last six years, India has manoeuvred itself into a more favourable position in the business environment rankings assessed by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), showcasing impressive growth amongst the 82 tracked countries. The roadmap ahead necessitates strategic enhancements in governance transparency and nurturing an ecosystem conducive to business, echoing the core principles of EquitiesFirst financing strategies.



EquitiesFirst Financing: Navigating the Promising yet Challenging Landscape of Indian Investments



This insightful episode delves deep into India's economic heartbeat, keenly examining the critical initiatives being undertaken to revamp its infrastructure to accommodate a booming economy, a step pivotal in sustaining its position in global business standings. This segment paints a detailed picture of the potential avenues and associated risks, a true embodiment of EquitiesFirst risk management philosophy.



Featuring industry leaders Ben Mathias and Taimur Baig, the episode aims to furnish investors with a balanced view of the prevailing Indian investment environment, unfolding strategies aiding businesses and investors in navigating through the intricacies of the Indian market, a vision grounded in EquitiesFirst equities-based financing expertise.



EquitiesFirst Partnership: Insights and Intelligence from the Experts



In partnership with The Economist Impact, EquitiesFirst fortifies its commitment to offering nuanced and up-to-date insights. This collaboration effort paves the way for investors to traverse the intricate pathways of equities investment opportunities in India.



EquitiesFirst remains a strong player in risk management and equities-based financing, with a proven track record in structuring robust investment strategies. This new episode is another embodiment of our mission to guide investors as they navigate the ever-changing investment environment in the Asia-Pacific region.





About Equities First Holdings